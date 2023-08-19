Nigeria: Food Insecurity - 4.3 Million People Worst Hit in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe - UNHCR

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, UNHCR for Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, has said 4.3 million people are worst hit by food insecurity in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Schmale, who stated this at an event to mark the World Humanitarian Day in Abuja yesterday, said; "An estimated 4.3 million people are food insecure in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states according to the March 2023 Cadre Harmonisé assessment. Some two million children under five are likely to face acute malnutrition this year."

He further said;"Throughout the North-East, people are commemorating the day with events that bring people together to honour aid workers and shine a light on the barriers they face to do their work.

"On a number of occasions I have seen for myself how hard humanitarians in North-East Nigeria are working in extremely difficult circumstances, often risking their lives and safety to support people in need.

"Since 2016, 37 aid workers have been killed in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states, according to the Aid Worker Security Database. Additionally, 24 have been wounded and 34 kidnapped.

"The courage, dedication and perseverance of national and international aid workers on the front line who deliver no matter what is deeply impressive. The UN and its partners aim to assist six million people in North-East Nigeria through the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), and additional funding is urgently needed.

"The plan appealed for USD$1.3 billion but is currently only 29 per cent funded. The deteriorating food security and nutrition situation is one of the most alarming aspects of the crisis in the north-east."

"This is even as the federal government has commended frontline humanitarian aide workers across the country, noting that despite daunting challenges that may lead to death, the workers are still dedicated to their duties."