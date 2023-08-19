Nigeria: Uproar as Justice Minister Designate, Fagbemi Shows Up in Abia Tribunal Hearing

19 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ugochukwu Alaribe

There was uproar at the Abia state governorship petition tribunal sitting in Umuahia, yesterday, as the Justice minister-designate, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, showed up at the sitting of the tribunal.

Fagbemi is the lead counsel to Governor Alex Otti , who is the candidate of the Labour Party in the suit filed by the PDP and APC and their candidates, Chief Okey Ahiwe and Chief Ikechi Emenike, respectively.

Though Fagbemi did not announce appearance at the hearing, his presence in court and sitting with Otti's lawyers caused some 'murmuring' in the court. Lawyers were observed discussing the situation.

A lawyer who pleaded anonymity, condemned Fagbemi's presence at the court sitting and described it as an attempt to 'intimidate members of the tribunal' with his new office. According to the lawyer, "after his nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his screening, clearance and confirmation by the Senate to serve as a Federal Minister, and having been assigned the portfolio of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I thought that Chief Lateef Fagbemi , SAN, should no longer show up in court for private cases in which he has interests like that of Mr. Otti".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.