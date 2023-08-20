Nigeria: First Northern Professor of Education Launches New Books

The first professor of education in northern Nigeria, Adamu Baikie, yesterday launched his books on education and Sabon-Gari, the multi-ethnic quarters in Kano.

The two books titled: 'Sabongari: The simmering melting pot of Kano state' and "Nigerian education: Ivory towers and others', unveiled in Kano, are the latest additions of the educationist's contribution to national development.

Baikie, who is a former vice chancellor of different universities, including University of Benin, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and the National University of Lesotho, said he decided to write the two books after his multiple decades of experience as an academic and education administrator in various universities within and outside Nigeria in order to improve the country.

Reviewing the book on education, Professor Tijjani Ismail said the 243-page book written in 13 chapters explored the educational setbacks, failures and weaknesses, as well as ways of improving it, based on practical experiences of the author.

Similarly, Prince Maimayetan Ajayi, who reviewed the second book on Sabon-Gari, said the 306-page book also written in 13 chapters looked at the area in Kano that housed different cultural groups of the country who cohabited harmoniously for decades.

He explained that the place presented a good example of how Nigeria ought to be.

The Chairman of the occasion, Professor Olugbemiro Jegede, decried the "obsolete" curriculum in the Nigerian educational institutions which needed to be reviewed to meet contemporary and best global practices.

The chief launcher of the books and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, bought 50 copies of the two books at the rate of N5 million.

He said they would be donated to the Abdullahi Adamu Library and Islamic Research Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State.