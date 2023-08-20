Nigeria: Cycling Davido Fan Finally Arrives Lagos

The overzealous fan, Emmanuel Myam, aka Emmiwuks, who embarked on a road trip from Benue State to Lagos on his bicycle to meet singer, Davido, has finally arrived at his destination.

Emmi Wuks arrived in Lagos on Friday, August 18, 2023, amidst a thunderous welcome by the Tiv community in the state.

Olikita Ekani, a former media aide to the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, announced this via his Facebook page on Friday evening.

He wrote, "Emmi Wuks, fast-rising celebrity, bicycle rider, and ardent supporter of Nigerian music superstar Davido has finally arrived in Lagos.

"He was welcomed by Mdzough U Tiv Lagos State members and Benue Chubby Queen Miss Kpadoo Upev.

"Congratulations and best wishes to him!"

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that Davido had ordered the fan to "turn around" that he wasn't presently in the country, but when the fan insisted on continuing his journey, he asked him to send his account number for a token and also pledged to meet him when he returns.