Nigeria: 2 Lagos Agencies Partner on Improved Water Service Delivery

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has partnered Lagos Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) to enhance improved water service delivery in the state.

To this end, the management of LWC received the executive secretary of the Lagos Water Regulatory Commission, Mrs. Funke Adepoju, at the LWC Headquarters, Water-House, Ijora, Lagos recently.

This is part of the efforts of the two State government entities

to engender a more cordial working relationship towards improved service delivery.

The executive secretary, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission(LASWARCO), Mrs. Funke Adepoju led some members of the management of LASWARCO for a courtesy visit to congratulate the new LWC leadership of managing director/CEO, Engr. Mukhtaar Temitope Tijani and the executive director, Operations, Engr. (Mrs.) Helen Omolanke Taiwo.

While treating the executive secretary and her delegates into a warm reception, Engr. Tijani welcomed and thanked them for the courtesy call/visit since his resumption to office on Wednesday, 12th July, 2023.

He called the LASWARCO for close working relationship with the LWC towards improved water supply in the State.

He noted that, Mrs. Funke Adepoju has been having a lots of engagements with the corporation, being service regulator, therefore, looking forward to more close working relationship and positive response towards putting things or machineries in the right perspectives for improved service delivery.

In his statement, Engr. Tijani showered encomium to the executive secretary, describing her as a woman that has shown lots of experience among women in the Water sector, and seek her cooperation and partnership towards improved service delivery, adding that, his door is always opened for her.

In her swift response, Mrs. Adepoju stated that, there is no need to hold back in Water delivery to the residents of the State, as a water regulator and being a catalyst for water delivery.

"It is about responsibility and role to play towards service delivery. We should work better for transparency and licensing towards International best practices.

"We are together, we are one, we are at merging level, as the utility is struggling, with our collaborations, we shall succeed. We need to put things together in the right perspective for the water consumers to enjoy the service. We have to build trust, wake up quality and reliable water service to Lagosians, by starting gradually, as we cannot do everything at once," she stated.

On the issue of service interruption being experienced, as a result of infrastructure challenges (pipes excavation) mainly caused by road contractors in the State, Mrs. Adepoju promised to do everything possible to restore orderliness.

However, the commission thanked the LWC boss for creating a good atmosphere for the important and laudable meeting.

Rite Foods Invests In Young Nigerians To Harness Talent

Rite Foods is investing in young Nigerians with the motive of harnessing their talents for developmental purposes.

This year's International Youth Day (IYD) themed 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World' celebrated on Saturday, 12th August, has brought to the fore the issue of talent discovery and nurturing among young Nigerians for developmental purposes.

This has necessitated the use of viable platforms in entertainment which encompasses, music, technology, engineering, and creative arts among others, for the desired impacts, especially in entertainment which has huge involvement of the youth demographics.

Valued at approximately $29.86billion in 2022 and expected to reach $31.83billion in 2023 and $49.56billion by 2032, the entertainment industry market is characterised by vibrant and ever-evolving growth dynamics, with the emergence of streaming services and digital distribution platforms that has enhanced various leveraging opportunities by content creators to reach wider international audiences.

This has led to a diverse range of content offerings and collaborations that have paved the way for musical reality shows where talents are harnessed for meaningful ventures.

A good example is the Rite Foods' Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol musical reality show, which has enabled young Nigerian singers to showcase their musical prowess, after series of audition stages, which leads to the theatre weeks and the real live shows that culminates into a winning process, with the winner clinching millions of naira and other fabulous prizes.

Thousands of participants went for the audition and the selection process by the show's judges, like in Seasons, 6,7 and 8, powered consecutively for three years by Rite Foods' Bigi carbonated soft drink, where popular artistes like Simisola Bolatito Kosoko (Simi), and Oladapo Oyebanjo (D'Banj) and Obi Asika featured, after weeks of electrifying performances by the shortlisted contestants.

Through the award-winning Bigi CSD with its 13 unique variants, the Nigerian Idol Seasons 6, 7, and 8, sponsored by Bigi from the stable of Rite Foods, enjoyed the desired support by making the show bigger and more exciting.

The brand also refreshed the contestants and the singers with the highest votes to stardom, as also acclaimed by the winning Idols.

On Bigi's weight behind the shows, Rite Foods managing director, Seleem Adegunwa, affirmed that, it is to make it better, and memorable, and to help discover and nurture young Nigerian singers for a better musical career to make the nation proud, anywhere they find themselves.

He said, it is aimed at creating jobs because as they engage themselves in musical entertainment, they will get people involved in the process, thereby expanding opportunities for them to earn a living through what they do.

Through Bigi's huge support, the shows were made better and the consumer-centric brand elevated the talented Balyesa-born singer, Kingdom Kroseide, to stardom as the winner, with the grand prize of N50million and other attractive benefits, while Progress Chukwuyem from Delta-State, and Victory Gbakara, both winners of Seasons 7 and 8 respectively, smiled home with the N100million worth of prizes and other packages, each.