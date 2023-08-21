West Africa: Ecowas Rejects Niger Junta's Transition Plan

20 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected Niger junta's three-year power transition plan.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musa stated this during an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, had said in a televised broadcast on Saturday night that the army will hand over power to the civilian government within the next three years.

But in the interview Abdel-Fatau Musa said that General Tchiani's proposal is just a smokescreen for dialogue and diplomacy.

Earlier Saturday former Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), led a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with the Niger junta.

The delegation met with Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine who received them at the airport and led them to the presidential palace.

They later met with the ousted Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum, after meeting General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the junta.

It was the first peace talk led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar that ECOWAS activated its standby force.

It said Niger junta had ignored the ultimatum to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

