Nigeria: Benue Majority Leader Denies Sponsoring 'Fake News' Against SGF

21 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

The majority leader of the Benue State House of Assembly, Comrade Saater Tiseer, has denied sponsoring a press conference against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and appealed to politicians of the Tiv ethnic extraction in the state to unite.

Tiseer said at the weekend in Makurdi that the call for unity became necessary following an "unfortunate trend" of mischief makers who listed him and other politicians from the tribe as being behind a recent press conference by a group under the platform of Zone "A" Peoples' Assembly (ZAPA).

ZAPA had at a press conference in Makurdi, the state capital, urged the paramount traditional ruler of Tiv people worldwide, Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, to call Akume to order over alleged lopsided appointments in favour of his Tiv kinsmen of the Jemgbagh extraction in Benue State.

But the majority leader, Tiseer, called on all well-meaning citizens of Benue State, home, and abroad, and all those who have had time to follow "the unfortunate trends of mischief makers and vultures of disharmony" to disregard the press conference.

He said Kula Ter Najime, Terkimbi Ikyange, Engr Dan Ashiekaa, and himself, Saater Tiseer, were not, and will never sponsor or initiate such a press conference.

"We are committed, dedicated, respectful, and law-abiding as we sacrifice now and then for the Tiv nation to remain united, developed, and better for the peace, welfare, and security of our people.

"We therefore heartily congratulate His Excellency, Distinguished Sen. George Akume, the SGF, for being an influential leader who attracts good things and dividends of democracy to his people. We sincerely encourage him to do more for the unity, progress, and development of the Tiv nation, Benue State, and Nigeria at large," he said.

