Nigeria: Bob Marley's Songs Inspired My Love for Reggae Music - El-Rufai

The immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his love for Reggae music was due to the songs and music of the late Jamaican legend, Bob Marley.

El-Rufai stated this on his handle on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning.

He wrote, "Bob Marley of the blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music."

El-Rufai, who is current outside the country, also mentioned that one of Marley's songs, 'Who The Cap Fit,' was one of his favourites. However, some considered this part of his post as a cryptic message about happenings on the political scene back home in Nigeria.

The former governor wrote: "Who The Cap Fit - Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favourites from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that are timeless."

El-Rufai further shared some lyrics of the song, which goes thus: "Man to man is so unjust, children. Ya don't know who to trust. Your worst enemy could be your best friend. And your best friend, your worst enemy."

LEADERSHIP reports that El-Rufai was initially part of a 48-man list of ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu. However, the Senate withheld confirmation on the appointment of El-Rufai alongside two other of the nominees, citing security concerns.

Apparent angered by the turn of events, El-Rufai was later reported to have declined interest in the ministerial appointment and thereafter jetted out of the country.