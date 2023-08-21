Nigeria: BBNaija All-Stars - Lagos Govt, Others Slam Seyi Awolowo Over 'Sexist' Comments

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has condemned comments made by a housemate of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All-Stars reality TV show, Seyi Awolowo.

Seyi, who made some comments bordering on sexual harassment and violence during a discussion with fellow housemates, said he would encourage his sons to "run train" on people's daughters.

In his words, Seyi Awolowo, who remarked on hoping to have three male children having given birth to one already, said: "I gave birth to a boy first. He will f*ck your daughter. I have a 'shina' account for my son. I pay money into it. I have it for one of my guy's sons. I have that account for a lot of my boys' sons. They will f*ck your daughter...."

But, reacting to the vulgar language of the housemate in a statement issued on Sunday, the Lagos State agency said it strongly condemned the comments by Seyi Awolowo because of its potential effect on the society.

"We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

"The bystanders' passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this.

"We remain committed to addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence. Call our 24/7 Toll Free Line at - 08000 333 333 to make a report and access support.

"Together, we can work towards creating a society that truly values consent and is free from violence."

Also, some viewers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All-Star edition, have slammed Seyi Awolowo for making such a derogatory comment.

LEADERSHIP reports that Seyi Awolowo is a reality TV star, actor, model, and also the great-grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who was a Premier of the old Western Region.