Nigeria: BBNaija All-Stars - I Tried to Play My Game, Says Kiddwaya After Eviction

20 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Evicted BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, has said that he enjoyed the reality TV show and tried to be a friend to all while playing his game in the House.

Speaking on his experience in the House with the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, shortly after his eviction from the House on Sunday night, Kiddwaya said being in the House was crazy.

He said, "I had a great time in the house, I tried to play my game and be a friend to everybody in the house. I wish everybody luck."

Kiddwaya, who is the son of Benue-born billionaire businessman, Terry Waya, said he was happy to be among the All-Stars edition housemates and will go out of the House to build his company, and also look after his girl-lover.

Read the original article on Leadership.

