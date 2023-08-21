Nigeria: Tinubu Must Step On Toes to Succeed, Says APC Chieftain

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde has said President Bola Tinubu must be ready to step on toes in order to achieve the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

Babarinde, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, said hard decisions must be made to get Nigerians out of the current economic hardship.

"For the present government to succeed, President Bola Tinubu should be ready to steps on toes of enemies of the people to make Nigeria better and a proud country for all of us," he said.

The APC chieftain also said that the president should be ready to fight corruption toward getting the country on the right path and be respected in the comity of nations.

According to him, any nation that treat corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration and perdition.

"Corruption should be the aberration and should not be a case where the corrupt are the favoured while honest ones are the outcasts.

"A nation that treat corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration," Babarinde, a member of APC National Advisory Council, South Africa Chapter, said.

The diaspora leader noted that the present system of government in Nigeria is too expensive in relation to the level of poverty index.

According to him, it will be a miracle to actualise good governance with the way the country's system is currently structured, which negates growth and development.