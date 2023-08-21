Nigeria: Troops Get Marching Orders to Rid Niger Forests of Terrorists

Troops of the 4 Special Forces Command, have been called upon to rise up to the renewed security challenges in Niger State.

Commander 4 Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army Doma in Nasarawa State, Major General Hilary Nzan gave the charge during an operational visit to formations and units under the command in Niger State.

The formations and units under the 4 Special Forces Command Doma where the commander visited include Headquarters 403 Amphibious Brigade, 221 Tank Battalion and 101 Special Forces Battalion all in Niger State.

Addressing officers and men of the command, he urged them to redouble their efforts in tackling insecurity in communities around the North Central part of the country.

He said the Nigerian Army had remained committed toa securing all parts of the country to pave the way for peace and socio-economic development hence the need for the troops to be versatile in their approach to any security threats across the area.

The commander specifically charged them to flush out bandits terrorising Niger from the various forests which served as their abode.

LEADERSHIP reports that several forests linked Niger with states like Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna where bandits reigned supreme over the years.

The bandits, it was gathered, besiege the state through the affected forests which they also retreated to after carrying out their nefarious activities.

Security experts had repeatedly called on the federal government to convert the forests to productive use.

Major General Nzan expressed optimism that the troops would end the spate of attacks in the state.

He stressed the need for the troops to uphold professionalism, unity at all times and establish a strong synergy with the civilian public as well as other security agencies in the areas of intelligence gathering and information sharing to ensure success.

While interacting with the wives of the soldiers, he called on the women to be relentless in praying for their spouses to be focused on confronting the bandits and insurgents terrorising most parts of the country.