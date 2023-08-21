Nigeria: BBNaija - KiddWaya Evicted From 'All-Stars' Show, Four Housemates Introduced

Big Brother Naija
KiddWaya evicted.
20 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Kiddwaya, one of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, 'All Stars' edition, has been evicted while four additional housemates have also been introduced to the show.

KiddWaya has become the third housemate evicted from the BBN All-Stars Show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show's host, revealed that Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj were the housemates with the few votes for the week during the Sunday live eviction show.

Saskay, Elozonam and Vee, the jury for the week, unanimously saved Tolanibaj from being evicted, putting Kiddwaya up for eviction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Kiddwaya got a 1.95 per cent vote, Tolanibaj had 2.03 per cent.

Kiddwaya, upon being evicted, said, "Honestly, that house is crazy; I came back to make some new friends; I am grateful to be here and wish them all luck.

I am going back to my girl; I don't know how she feels watching from home, and I'll go back to my company, Kidd and Co., to continue with Public Relations, movie productions, and others. Many projects are coming up; my fans will see a lot from me soon."

After the eviction, Big Brother introduced four additional housemates: Prince Nelson, Kim Oprah, Lucy and Omatshola, ex-housemates from previous editions.

Meanwhile, Obi-Uchendu had hinted during the eviction show that some ex-housemates would be introduced into the show later in the night.

He said the housemates would be suitable to participate in the head of the house challenge, wager and other tasks in the house but could not compete for the cash prize.

