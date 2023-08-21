Botswana: Three Athletes Through to Semi-Finals

Gaborone — Three Botswana quatermillers, Bayapo Ndori, Collen Kebinatshipi and Leungo Scotch have made it to the World Athletics Championships semi-finals that will be held at the National Athletics Centre Stadium, in Budapest on tomorrow.

Ndori finished on position one with a time of 44.72, while Kebinatshipi and Scotch qualified by time.

Kebinatshipi finished on fourth place and clocked a Personal Best time of 44.80 and qualified for the Olympics, while Scotch finished on position five with a time of 45.20.

National team coach, Chilume Ntshwarang said he was happy that all the three athletes managed make it to the semi-finals.

"Our target was to make it to the semi-finals and take it from there.

We will take every race as it comes.

Tuesday is another day and we will see what is in in stock for us," he said.

Ntshwarang said they would converse athletes and plan for the semi-finals given that they are a crucial stage.

"At the finals anything can happen, and we will keep on fighting, our next target now is to pass the semi-final stage and go to the finals," he said.

Former Botswana Athletics Association secretary, Patrick Moesi said the athletes did very well to qualify for the semi-finals.

Moesi said Ndori ran a great race, well timed through all the phases and was even able to relax at the finish, adding that alone goes to show the experience he has garnered.

Furthermore, he said Ndori was clinical and did well to conserve his energy for races ahead, adding that he was happy that he executed his race plan very well.

He Kebinatshipi fought well to make it to the next stage given that it was his first time competing at this level adding that his technical execution was good.

As for Scotch, Moesi was confident that he would rectify his mistakes in the coming races.

BOPA