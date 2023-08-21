Ethiopia: Breaking_news - Ethiopia Loses 10,000m Men Title At World Championships

20 August 2023
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Dawit Tolesa

Ethiopia fails to defend the title in the men's 10,000m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary as Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei captured gold for an unprecedented third consecutive time at the world athletics championships.

Cheptegei crossed the line first in a time of 27 minutes and 51.42 seconds to claim victory. Kenya's Daniel Simiu finished second in 27:52.60.

The bronze medal went to Solomon Barega of Ethiopia, who clocked 27:52.72. Another Ethiopian, Berihu Aregawi, took fourth place in 27:55.71.

The race was tightly contested between the East African rivals over the closing kilometers. But Cheptegei had enough left to hold off a late charge from Solomon and Simiu.

The race came down to a thrilling final stretch between Cheptegei and Solomon.

Solomon battled neck and neck with Cheptegei for gold over the last few hundred meters. However, Cheptegei found an extra burst of speed in the closing strides, pulling ahead of Solomon near the line.

Despite Solomon's valiant effort to hold on for silver, he lost traction in the final moments and had to settle for bronze, missing out on second place by just 0.10 seconds.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.