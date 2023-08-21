Ethiopia: Breaking_news - Ethiopia Loses 10,000m Men Title At World Championships

Ethiopia fails to defend the title in the men's 10,000m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary as Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei captured gold for an unprecedented third consecutive time at the world athletics championships.

Cheptegei crossed the line first in a time of 27 minutes and 51.42 seconds to claim victory. Kenya's Daniel Simiu finished second in 27:52.60.

The bronze medal went to Solomon Barega of Ethiopia, who clocked 27:52.72. Another Ethiopian, Berihu Aregawi, took fourth place in 27:55.71.

The race was tightly contested between the East African rivals over the closing kilometers. But Cheptegei had enough left to hold off a late charge from Solomon and Simiu.

The race came down to a thrilling final stretch between Cheptegei and Solomon.

Solomon battled neck and neck with Cheptegei for gold over the last few hundred meters. However, Cheptegei found an extra burst of speed in the closing strides, pulling ahead of Solomon near the line.

Despite Solomon's valiant effort to hold on for silver, he lost traction in the final moments and had to settle for bronze, missing out on second place by just 0.10 seconds.