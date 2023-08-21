Liberia: Weah Wants Communities Electrified Before Election

President George Weah is calling for the electrification of various communities across the country, including Montserrado County and adjacent areas to boost economic activities and improve citizens' lives.

The President's call comes in the wake of news that the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has begun exporting electricity to neighboring Ivory Coast, while most of Liberia, including the capital, still remains in darkness.

The Management of the LEC headed by Chief Executive Officer Monie Raph Captan, disclosed here last week that the corporation has exported electricity worth US547, 933 to Côte D'Ivoire thru the CLGS collaboration that involved Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Ivory Coast.

"We exported $547,933 to the CLSG while we imported $76,740 through CLSG. Our net income is $471,193 which will be credited against our debt with CIE. We expect to have similar trends for the next 2 months, which will help in reducing our debt with CIE", Mr. Captan told President Weah.

He says the excess power being generated by Mount Coffee Hydro is because of the current rainy season that has seen persistent heavy downpours in the past two months, saying "Last month we exported over $500,000. This money goes against our current CLSG debt."

However, while the news seems welcoming for the government, it does not sink down politically with most ordinary Liberians, who continue to crave for electricity in their homes and business places, especially in an election year in which the President is seeking a second term.

As Mr. Weah continues his campaign trail across Montserrado and parts adjacent, electricity remains a key demand.

But the Management of the LEC explains that reason why most communities are not connected is because of lack of distribution network.

The Corporation says this requires funding to build medium and low voltage transmission and distribution backbone plus transformers and service drop materials.

At the same time it discloses that 100,000 meters are expected in the country next week for distribution to homes and business places to help curb systemic power theft, without expansion would be difficult due to loss of scarce resources.