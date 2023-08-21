Liberia: Opposition Parties Ramp Up Campaign Three Weeks After Ruling Party Took the Lead

Monrovia — The countdown to the October elections has entered its third week since the National Elections Commission (NEC) officially opened the political campaign. While the ruling party has already embarked on an extensive campaign trail, the opposition bloc is now gearing up for a flurry of activities aimed at winning over voters in the coming weeks.

The incumbent, President George Weah has already paid a visit to almost all districts in Monterrado County - the county with the largest voting population and has started visiting neighboring counties including Bomi County.

While some members of the opposition bloc are criticizing the President, claiming that he has achieved little during his nearly six years in office, and suggesting that this is why he is campaigning vigorously, there is also a perception among some segments of the public that the opposition might be showing lackluster enthusiasm or facing financial constraints in conducting an extensive campaign.

UP's Boakai

Over the weekend, Joseph Boakai raised a lot of eyebrows when his Vice Standard Bearer was seen alone in Nimba County campaigning. This reignited public doubts over his health and his ability to conduct a rigorous campaign throughout the country.

Political analysts believe it is prudent to take into account the state of Boakai's health as a potentially influential factor for his absence in Nimba, especially when confronting the rigors of travel in demanding terrain.

However, insiders in the Unity Party informed FrontPageAfrica that it was a deliberate decision taken by the party as a strategic distribution of responsibilities within the campaign team.

It appears that similar to how the CDC has designated the Vice President to handle Bong, they may have entrusted Koung with the pivotal role of securing Nimba. This deliberate allocation of tasks could wield substantial influence over the ultimate result of the campaign.

In a Facebook, Amb. Boakai announced his preparedness to fully engage the election campaign which he says he'll begin in Montserrado County. The 78-year-old former Vice President says he is prepared to visit every district in the county.

He posted,

"Hello Everyone, I am pleased to announce that I'll lead the Rescue train's visit to every district in Montserrado County starting this Tuesday, August 22. On Tuesday, the rescue train will visit districts #11 and #12 (with activities in Barnesville and Chicken Soup factory). On Wednesday, I will be in West Point and the entire Central Monrovia area, covering districts #7 and #8 with the Rescue Liberia message.

We must do this together! Please prepare yourselves to join the rescue train at the sound of the horn in your areas. This is the moment and the appointed time that was recorded by destiny many years ago. I am extremely upbeat, as I begin these tours. Please see full schedule below."

CPP's Cummings

Last Friday, the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Alexander Cummings who has been carrying out door-to-door campaigning in Monrovia named his campaign team which former Information Minister Lewis Brown will head.

At the launch of his campaign held at the headquarters of the CPP in Sinkor, Monrovia, Cummings was particular about pronouncements coming from the ruling party that they would win the election in the first round and dismissed such as "nonsense".

In a firm and resolute tone, he expressed his conviction that such an outcome is unrealistic, given the Liberian people's disillusionment with the current administration.

Cummings stated, "I know the President and CDC are talking about a first-round victory, that is nonsense. That will not happen because they have failed the Liberian people. So, nobody, no Liberians, nor any of our international partners should believe that nonsense first round victory for President Weah. In fact, the only person who has the ability of winning the first round is Alexander Cummings."

In Liberia, securing a legislative seat requires a simple majority, but a presidential candidate must garner 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast to claim victory. Given the significant number of presidential contenders, totaling 20, most observers are skeptical about the feasibility of a one-round victory for any candidate.

Despite this skepticism, the CDC continues to champion the idea of a one-round victory for the incumbent President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, citing their government's purported "many development initiatives." This sentiment is prominently displayed on giant campaign billboards across the country with the message, "One round victory is sure."

However, Cummings vehemently disagrees. He firmly believes that President Weah and the CDC have failed to meet the expectations of the Liberian people, making a one-round victory an unattainable aspiration. He supports his argument by pointing out that in the 2017 presidential election, even at the peak of his popularity, President Weah secured only 38 percent of the votes in the first round. Given the perceived "underwhelming" performance of the administration over the past six years, Cummings contends that securing a first-round victory in the upcoming October polls is highly improbable.

In the midst of this political discourse, Alexander Cummings has announced key appointments within his campaign team, with former Liberian Ambassador to the United Nations, Lewis G. Brown, taking on the role of national campaign Chairman. Cummings urged Liberians to choose a brighter and better future by electing him and his vice standard bearer, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, expressing his confidence in the voters' ability to make the right decision.

Ambassador Brown, following his appointment, expressed gratitude for Cummings' trust and vowed to lead the campaign to victory. He criticized the CDC for inundating the streets and light poles with campaign posters, interpreting it as a sign of failure. Ambassador Brown emphasized that a successful president would not resort to such tactics, implying that President Weah's extensive use of campaign materials signifies an inability to showcase substantial achievements during his tenure.

LPP's Gongloe

Also, over the weekend, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe and his running mate, Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo of the Liberia People's Party received a heroic welcome in Nimba County - Gongloe's home county.

Speaking in Ganta, Nimba County, during the official launch of his party's campaign and the introduction of his running mate to Nimbaians, Cllr. Gongloe outlined his commitment to combating corruption, improving healthcare, and enhancing education.

Gongloe encouraged voters not to repeat past mistakes and instead choose a leader who will listen to their concerns and make a positive impact in the country. He emphasized, "Government is a place to serve, not to steal," and vowed to ensure transparency in his administration.

Gongloe told the people of Nimba that intends to utilize the Armed Forces of Liberia to assist in agricultural activities and increase food production nationwide.

He highlighted that Liberia possesses vast fertile land, and the government spends significant funds importing food. Therefore, deploying the army alongside farmers will significantly contribute to food security.

Gongloe emphasized that his administration's priorities include bolstering agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development, which he believes will enhance the nation's well-being.

"The country is not at war, and instead of the army remaining idle, we will engage them in producing more food for our nation," Gongloe explained. He expressed his belief that involving the army in agriculture will boost the agricultural sector.

In the fight against corruption, Gongloe pledged transparency by making all government officials' salaries public. He also addressed the shortage of drugs in public health facilities, attributing increased mortality rates to this issue. He assured the public that under his leadership, government officials would not seek medical treatment abroad.

Regarding education, Gongloe promised support for both private and government schools, with a particular focus on providing free and high-quality education in government schools. He also announced plans to establish vocational schools across the country.

Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, the Vice Presidential candidate for the LPP, echoed these promises, emphasizing women and youth empowerment, improved living conditions, and a corruption-free nation. He recognized Liberia's potential as a rich nation and pledged to join Gongloe in the fight against corruption to ensure a brighter future for all citizens.