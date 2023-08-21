Mali: Threats to Peace and Security in Mali

document

The United States is deeply concerned about the threat of worsening violence in Mali as the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission there (MINUSMA) begins its withdrawal. Attacks as recently as August 13, which resulted in several injured peacekeepers, highlight that threat and the importance of all Malian parties settling their differences peacefully and in accordance with the 2015 Algiers Peace Accord.

It is critical that MINUSMA be permitted to conduct its withdrawal in a safe and orderly manner, and we call on the transition government to cooperate fully until the final MINUSMA element departs. We urge all parties to facilitate MINUSMA's drawdown, withdrawal, and liquidation.

Attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable, and we condemn such violence and the larger threat posed by armed actors operating throughout Mali. We stand with the people of Mali in support of a future defined by peace, security, and prosperity.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson