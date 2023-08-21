Nigeria/Burkina Faso: CAF Women's Champions League Qualifiers - Delta Queens Wallop Burkina Faso's Usfa 3-0

21 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Delta Queens had a player sent off in the second half but they scored two goals after that dismissal

Delta Queens FC of Asaba recorded a 3-0 triumph over the U.S. Forces Armees of Burkina Faso on Sunday at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers for WAFU Zone B.

The Nigerian representatives made an impressive start at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six West African clubs are being hosted by Nigeria for the qualifying series billed to produce the winner that will represent the zone at the next stage of the competition.

In the fifth minute, Folajimi Olabiyi of Delta Queens secured the opening goal, raising hopes for a cascade of goals from the Nigerian team.

However, the Burkina Faso team displayed resilience and effectively resisted all efforts by Delta Queens to increase their advantage throughout the first half.

Delta Queens stepped up their game in the second half, notwithstanding the red card received by Vera Samuel in the 59th minute for a foul on Paligwende Kietega of USFA.

Three minutes later, Chinaza Agoh, the most valuable player of the match, exchanged passes with Mercy Omokwo to extend the lead for the 10-woman team.

Omokwo took the game beyond the Burkina Faso team in the 78th minute when she scored the third to earn the Nigerian club the maximum three points to lead group A.

Coach, Tosan Blankson, of Delta Queens, in a post-match interview, expressed confidence that his ladies would pick the sole ticket in the group.

