Nigeria: Ondo Governor's Wife Accused of Imposing Leader On New Local Council

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has been accused of imposition of a caretaker chairperson on the newly created Odigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The state House of Assembly recently passed a bill creating 33 LCDAs from the existing 18 local government areas in the state.

Caretaker committees will be appointed to run the LCDAs pending council elections.

However, community leaders in Odigbo LCDA have said Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu has handpicked one Eucharia Nwamara as the caretaker chairperson of the new council.

Ms Nwamara is the current councillor representing Ore Ward, the largest and most cosmopolitan town in the old Odigbo LGA. Ms Nwamara is an Igbo like the governor's wife.

A former lawmaker who represented the area at the House of Representatives said the plan is an affront on the indigenes of the area.

"We are saying no to anything that will tamper with the peace of this locality," said the former federal lawmaker who does not want his name mentioned for fear of victimisation.

The organising secretary of the ruling APC in the state, Tunji Moyero, is also unhappy about the development.

He recalled that Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu cried against injustice when she lost the APC senatorial primary in Imo State last year.

Mr Moyero, who is from Odigbo LCDA, said it is improper to appoint a non-indigene as the first chairperson of the council.

"Our king cannot go to council to take orders from someone who is not from here. If we refuse to fight, our children will fight," he said.

"Everybody must rise up to this. We are begging the wife of the governor that if there is any pronouncement to that regard, we have no other way. Our youths are prepared. We are fighting for what is legitimate."

A community leader, Femi Olafumiloye, said the alleged action of Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu would disturb the peace of the community.

"How can we start an LCDA with a total stranger as the first caretaker chairman? It is a passionate plea. She can rescind this decision. We cannot take it. Let our people be the chairman. How can an Ibo woman communicate to us?" Mr Olafumiloye said.

When contacted, Mrs Nwamara said she has lived in Odigbo for over 35 years and has been contributing to the development of the community.

"I am a politician. Everything in life is opportunity. I did not know about any protest," she said.

"I have lived in Odigbo for over 35 years. I have helped in community development. I am also hearing rumour."

However, the spokesperson of the governor's wife, Tobiloba Fadeyi, said the allegations against Mrs Akeredolu were unfounded.

"She is in Germany right now attending to her husband, that is what she is focused on and she does not have the time to be involved in who becomes LCDA chairman," she said.