Liberia: APM Terminals Once Again Demonstrates Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

APM Terminals Liberia has once again demonstrated its commitment to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by sponsoring the 2023 edition of the YMCA Annual Children Vacation Sports Program.

The YMCA Annual Children Vacation Sports Program has been a pillar in the community for several years. In 2022, APM Terminals Liberia stepped forward as a sponsor and the impact of this partnership has been immense with the program witnessing a significant boost in engagement and participation.

Building on the success of their involvement, APM Terminals Liberia significantly increased its support from 360 to 528 branded basketball jerseys for a total of 44 participating teams in the ongoing edition for children aged between 6 and 18.

The YM

CA Annual Children Vacation Sports Program is not only about promoting physical activity but also about fostering personal growth and development. It offers a diverse range of activities, including computer literacy, cultural dancing, arts and crafts. It also aims to provide a holistic learning experience for the participants. Through these activities, children can develop essential skills, enhance their creativity, and gain a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage.

APM Terminals Liberia's collaboration with the YMCA Liberia demonstrates the power of partnerships and the dedication to make a positive impact in the community. By investing in the youth and providing them with opportunities for growth, they are contributing the development and well-being of Liberia's future generation.

The event which also marked the 142nd Anniversary of the Liberia YMCA. The milestone was led by T. Martin Allen, the County Coordinator, Montserrado County YMCA and graced by Jean Thompson, Human Resource Business Partner at APM Terminals Liberia and Ama Harris, the Agency Supervisor - Sales, Marketing and Customer Relations, Brussels Airlines Liberia, many parents, caretakers, and program participants who were the main stars of the day.