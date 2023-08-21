Liberia: Cummings Begins Journey to Executive Mansion

Collaborating Political Parties Presidential Candidate, Alexander B. Cummings announces more than eight hundred (800) names as his full and official campaign team for the 2023 Election here, with Ambassador Lewis G. Brown, as Campaign Chair.

Making the pronouncement on Friday, 18 August at the CPP headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, Mr. Cummings said naming the full campaign team begins his journey to the Executive Mansion in a resounding victory to the Presidency.

"Today, we are officially kicking off our journey to the executive mansion. We are again, kicking off our journey to the Presidency. We are again today, kicking off the restoration of good governance, economic growth to all Liberians. With your support here today, it has justified and confirmed that the best leadership to disarm poverty and restore opportunity for Liberia is the Cummings-Cllr. Brumskine Ticket", he says.

Over a thousand supporters, partisans, sympathizers and well-wishers of the Collaborating Political Parties converged at the CPP headquarters in Sinkor during the official and full naming of "Team Cummings."

The supporters were neatly dressed in campaign T-shirts with official colors Green, White and Red, carrying photos of both Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and his running mate Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine.

The pair are in fourth place on the ballot for the October 10th polls. As a symbol of their position, supporters at the campaign team unveiling ceremony, frequently put their four fingers in the air with the slogan, "We are going Fourth Street", with shouts "Four will hold, Four will hold."

The jubilating crowd continues chanting, "Take my vote, CPP take my vote; we're tired of suffering; that my one vote can make Cummings win. Thank God, I got my voting card. I was 16 years and I promised Cummings o-o that if I reached 18, I will vote for him o-o."

Others sang, 'George Weah go; George Weah go; George go; you failed us oh, George Weah go."

Mr. Cummings names former Amb. Lewis G. Brown, as chairperson of Team Cummings and Mr. George Wisner, campaign head for Montserrado County.

He describes the over eight hundred-member campaign team as inclusive and victorious, adding that decentralization and uniformity are seen in the Team Cummings that he believes all Liberians see themselves in.

"This campaign team announced here today, is a victory to our ascendancy to the Presidency. We are making the journey to the executive mansion. This team despite not hearing your name, but I believe you see yourself in this team. Its compromises of religious, disabled, youth, women, girls, boys, men, political and disadvantaged youth. We urge you to go back to your respective places of influence and campaign until the real change that you can trust takes over this leadership. Liberia and Liberians deserve better", he underscores.

In an interview after the official pronouncement by Mr. Cummings, supporters vowed to campaign to ensure that Mr. Cummings gets elected President of Liberia.

"My name is Williamena Doe, I am living in Johnsonville. We are here today as pre-victory for Mr. Cummings and Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine. We will ensure that they get to the Presidency because they have vision and agenda to make Liberia better. My name is James Massaquoi and I live along the Japanese Freeway. Mr. Cummings has announced his final and official campaign team with a mandate to us supporters to campaign despite not hearing our name. I want to tell him, that before saying this, we have been campaigning and we are just going to increase the volume, void of violence."