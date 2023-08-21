Liberia: 'I Will Deliver Liberia'

--Cllr. Gongloe assures citizens

Presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has assured Liberians and the International Community of his administration's fullest commitment and support in delivering a better Liberia that all Liberians dream of.

At a fund-raising dinner organized by the opposition Liberian People's Party (LPP) campaign team in Monrovia over the weekend, Cllr. Gongloe gave his ten points agenda for Liberia.

The renowned human rights lawyer said that when elected, a Gongloe -Urey- Yarkpawolo administration will bring [to reality] the dreams upon which Liberia's foundation and independence rested.

"I want to assure you tonight that with the election of Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe and Dr. Emmanuel King Urey-Yarkpawolo on October 10, 2023, with their very supportive wives, Liberians will begin to see and feel the unfolding of the Liberia that was dreamed of on July 26, 1847," Cllr. Gongloe vowed.

On 17 August 2023, partisans, supporters as well as well-wishers of LPP gathered at the Belle Casa Hotel in Monrovia to raise over twenty-five thousand United States Dollars for the upcoming campaign to address the issues of logistics and mobility for the campaign.

The fund-raising dinner marked the first-ever fundraising dinner organized by the LPP since it was founded.

This was justified by the progressives that the LPP is a party that was founded by agents of change who were not prepared to compromise the interest of the Liberian people at any time and for any reason.

The occasion was graced by Nyaqui Zaza, Chairman of LPP, Members of the National Executive Committee of LPP, Dr. Johnson Geply, National Chairman, Campaign Committee, Founder of the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA) and the father of progressive politics in Liberia, Mr. Dusty Wolokolie, Founding Co-Chairman of LPP and Senior Advisor.

Also in attendance were Dr. Yarsuo Dorliae, Founding member of LPP and Senior Advisor, Harry Yuan, Founding member of LPP and Senior Advisor Mr. Abraham Konneh, Chairman, LPP Youth Wing Chairpersons and members of the various Auxiliary groups.

The opposition LPP standard bearer noted that his party is committed to the realization of the noble dream of the founding mothers and fathers of Liberia, the land of liberty.

Cllr. Gongloe disclosed that Rwanda, Botswana, Tanzania, and many other countries in Africa are ahead of Liberia despite gaining independence and freedom before them.

"We must not miss the opportunity that October 10, 2023 provides for changing the direction of Liberia toward the realization of the dream of our forefathers and mothers," said Cllr. Gongloe.

"We will begin on the path of Liberia that was conceived on July 26, 1847, by changing the budgeting pattern in Liberia," he noted.

He promised to make more appropriations for education, health services, food production, and better-maintained roads.

Gongloe promised better salaries and other conditions of service for law enforcement officers, health workers, teachers, and civil servants, saying they are the actual people who provide public services to the people every day.

The Liberian human rights lawyer noted that to become effective in what they intend to achieve for Liberia, his administration will begin with strengthening the rule of law and combating corruption.

"Our Ten Point Agenda for a better Liberia summarizes our vision for a better Liberia," he said.

"We are committed to providing free and compulsory quality education to all Liberian children by giving them free access to all public schools and increasing subsidies to private schools in order for them to keep their school fees low," Cllr. Gongloe narrated.

Accordingly, Cllr. Gongloe added that they will provide free technical and vocational education in the fifteen counties of Liberia and eliminate illiteracy in two years/

He stated that they will give stipends to students from the junior high level to the university level for them to teach at least ten persons every day after school in their communities.

On healthcare, he said his government intends to provide free healthcare for pregnant women, children under the age of five and Liberians who have reached the age of 65.

Cllr. Gongloe also noted that they will make government hospitals and clinics better than private ones.

Gongloe said he and his running mate Dr. Urey-Yarkpawolo have decided that they will receive medical checkups and be treated at the local government clinics and hospitals, as well as pay surprise visits to these government health facilities.

"We intend to improve food production by strengthening the Central Agricultural Institute (CARI), revive the Agricultural Cooperative and Development Bank, improve agricultural extension services, and mechanize rice production in the fifteen counties by providing rice-producing machines to the farmers through the farmers' cooperatives," Cllr. Gongloe pointed out.

He averred that this will be a backup plan to ensure the abundance of rice in Liberia.

"We will use the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), led by the Agricultural and Engineering Battalions to produce not less than 100 acres of rice in each of the fifteen counties every year," Gongloe noted.

" Lastly, we intend to build more farms to market roads, keep the public highways constantly maintained, while we continue the pavement of roads throughout the country," he said.