Liberia: PUP Unleashes 49 Candidates for Elections'

The People's Unification Party (PUP) over the weekend unleashed 49 Senatorial and Representative Candidates in a special prayer session ahead of the 10 October 2023 polls.

PUP recently signed a resolution with the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in support of President George Manneh Weah's re-election bid.

PUP National Secretary-General Moses Kwehai said the party acknowledged that elections are not won by man but by God.

He added that elections are not won by candidates' strategies but through the invention of God's divine powers.

Kwehai said the intercessory prayer is a key reason the PU hasn't lost an election since 2014.

He stressed that the purpose of the occasion was to bless all PUP candidates as they go forth in participating in the elections so that they can come out victorious.

"We call you here today to bless you, inspire you so that when you go the Lord himself will become your chief strategist- and that you will come out victorious, and that our numbers in the Legislature will increase," Kwehai said.

The PUP S continued that party wants its candidates to be successful, while banishing failure, saying it's never their portion.

For his part, Bishop A. Dolo Krekula of the Concerned United Methodist Church in Liberia, spoke under the theme: "You can make it," from Judges 6:14-1.

Bishop Krekula urged the candidates to be inspired by the story of Gideon, a poor boy whom God had called to redeem Israel.

Some of the candidates include Charles Cuffey of Grand Kru County Electoral District #1, Albert Ballah, Lofa County Electoral District #3, Jones Isaac Koffa- Sinoe County Electoral District #2, and Malcolm P. Smith, Maryland County Electoral District #3.

Others are Samuel Kogar, Nimba County Electoral District #5, D. Myers Cheddar of Montserrado Electoral District #17, former Journalist N. Roland Worwee, Lofa County Electoral District #4, and Dr. John Sumo Flomo, Jr., Montserrado Electoral District #4, among others.

As part of the program, the reaffirmation of the PUP endorsing the candidacy of President George Manneh Weah was rescheduled due to some other issues.