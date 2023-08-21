Liberia: U.S. Terminates Accreditation of Mission Members

The United States Department of State has provided the Liberian Embassy in Washington with an enclosed list of its mission members whose accreditation has been terminated or will no longer be accepted by the end of 2023.

Bilateral foreign mission members who will reach their accreditation limit by the end of 2023 are Domah, Josiah K; Greene Kofa; Kim Dekontee; Momoh, Hellen Siah Sayan; Wallace Wah; Tody Muna; Davis, Nyanda Finda; and Demmah, Kathleen M. K.

Through communication, the Liberian Embassy is reminded that this policy does not apply to Chiefs of Mission, Deputy Chiefs of Mission, Charge d'Affaires, or individuals in A-2 non-immigrant status, accepted by the Department as being "permanently resident in" the United States for purposes of the Vienna Conventions.

The Department of State refers the Embassy of the Republic of Liberia to the Department's accreditation policy, first introduced in the Department's diplomatic note No. 21-1262, dated August 2, 2021.

The instrument announced a policy concerning the duration of accreditation acceptance of certain bilateral foreign mission members assigned to embassies, consular posts, and miscellaneous foreign government offices in the United States.

Furthermore, the communication said the Embassy received an email notice providing a 45-day reminder for those whose accreditation will be terminated.

To date, the Department of State said it has not received an exception request from the Embassy of the Republic of Liberia regarding the individuals who have or will be terminated.

As a reminder, the communication said the Embassy may submit requests for exception to the accreditation policy, via diplomatic note, from the date of this note through August 18, 2023.

At minimum, it noted, each request must include the name and PID number for each individual.

It may include requested duration of extension for each individual, justification for each individual, and if an individual is assuming a new bilateral position, the proposed future assignment should be provided.

"The Department's Office of Foreign Missions will consider each request on a case-by-case basis," the communication said.

"Absent an exception from OFM, the mission members have been or will be terminated as noted in the attachment."

The Department of State said they will have 30 days to either change their status or depart the country after their termination date.