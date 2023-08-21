Liberia: CDC Prepared for UP Jabs

--Says Maritime Commissioner Nagbe

Liberia's Maritime Commissioner and ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Campaign Manager Mr. Lenn Eugene Nagbe says the CDC will not relent in responding to any jabs or political lies from its main rival Unity Party ((UP).

Mr. Nagbe sent the caveat during a political rally in Montserrado County Electoral District #17 on Saturday, 19 August 2023 as part of CDC's campaign activities in the county.

"Nobody should say if the former Vice President Amb. [Joseph Nyumah] Boakai throws jabs at the President it will go [unaddressed]," said Mr. Nagbe.

He said there will be a political fire for fire because when Boakai throws jabs, they are jabs of falsehood and lies.

"And we'll not let it go undone and must erect a checkpoint to educate our people," Commissioner Nagbe said.

Incumbent President George Manneh Weah of the CDC is due to face multiple opposition presidential candidates on 10 October 2023 in a crucial presidential election.

The former ruling Unity Party's standard bearer Amb. Boakai remains Mr. Weah's main rival in the presidential and legislative elections.

The CDC's warning to respond to UP jabs comes ahead of the opposition party commencing its county-wide campaign activities in Montserrado where the ruling party has also been campaigning this month.

Nagbe alleged that Amb. Boakai is a liar and his UP partisans are alleged Messengers of hate and prophets of doom.

The Maritime Commissioner urged CDC partisans not to listen to UP's rhetoric.

"We'll not leave any jabs undone, we have to respond to it. If you're [an] old man, you must talk the truth and stop lying [about] your rival because they've defeated you," Nagbe told Amb. Boakai.

He argued that politics has boundaries, and the UP should not cross the CDC's boundaries, allegedly insulting people's children.

"No, this is not politics, and Mr. Boakai has now crossed the boundaries, and we will not hesitate to respond to him. We will not cuss him because our President, Dr. George Manneh Weah, is [an] obedient servant to his people, but we will react to every [jab] thrown at him," said Nagbe.

Commissioner Nagbe boasted that the Weah-led administration has done much in five years, interrupted by 2.5 years of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

He alleged that the CDC government has built more roads, hospitals, and connected thousands of households with electricity than any other administration has done in a short length of time.