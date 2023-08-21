Liberia: Boakai Playing Scary Tactics

-- Weah addresses the main rival

Incumbent President George Manneh Weah has thrown jabs at his main rival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, accusing the Unity Party (UP) standard-bearer of playing scary tactics.

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) standard-bearer accused Mr. Boakai of playing a scary tactic with rhetoric against him (Weah) as a tool to defeat him in the upcoming presidential election.

However, Weah insisted that his main challenger has no chance to defeat him in any race.

20 presidential candidates, including President Weah, are battling for the presidency.

Mr. Weah and Amb. Boakai remains the two main rivals for the 10 October 2023 election.

However, the incumbent has expressed overwhelming confidence in winning the poll, describing his rival Amb. Boakai is a loser.

"Boakai, it's not the first time going to an election. Boakai went to an election in 2005 and he knows what happened - In 2011 he went to an election and knows what happened again, and now he's coming to an election again. He's playing scary tactics because Boakai knows there's no way he can defeat me in any process," Mr. Weah said.

The CDC standard-bearer lamented that his main challenger is fighting a losing battle because he has worked so hard for Liberia, and the country has resolved to elect him.

Weah argued that under his leadership, Liberia is on the right trajectory of development, building more roads, hospitals, giving free tuition, and stabilizing the economy from 30% to 7%.

Mr. Weah said there's no way Mr. Boakai can match that fate and defeat him, adding that he has done much more for the nation and its people on record than his main rival.

"There's no way Boakai can defeat me' because I've worked so hard for this country, and if you check Boakai's record and check my record, you'll see that I have done so much [more] than even the Joseph Nyumah Boakai," Mr. Weah continued.

Weah suggested that when it comes to performance, there's no way a Vice President that spent over 40 years in government can compare his 40 years to his performance.

He alleged that Boakai wasted his 40 years as Agriculture Minister who couldn't plant rice here.

He said his rival served as LPRC Managing Director and didn't bring in petroleum, served as Vice President of the Country and he couldn't give youth education, or pay their fees for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

"And I've done all that, plus more infrastructure developments, to you. This is why I'm coming to you to reelect me so we can continue with the developments," said President Weah.

"Don't mind the rhetoric, if the man cannot develop himself, his community, he cannot develop you. So don't mind them," Mr. Weah told his supporters.

For his part, CDC Campaign Manager and Maritime Commissioner Mr. Lenn Eugene Nagbe assured the electorate of the government's unwavering commitment to developing Liberia if President Weah is reelected.

Nagbe told residents of Banjor, Montserrado Electoral District #17 of the government's commitment to financing the provision of electricity to the district.

He said since the 1990s, the people of that area have been struggling for electricity.

Mr. Nagbe said the government will provide electricity for the 30,000 households from St. Paul Bridge to Po- River as part of the World Bank Development Project titled: Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP).