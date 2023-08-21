Nigeria: Ministers Swearing-in - Umahi, Keyamo Sworn in As Works, Aviation Minister

Some of President Tinubu's nominees for ministerial positions (file photo).

David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Festus Keyamo (Delta), have been sworn-in as the Minister of Works and Minsister of Aviation and Aersospace Development respectively.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

After their oath of office, they shook hands with President Bola Tinubu.

The inauguration of the 45 confirmed ministers-designate is currently holding at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

The ministers-designate were being sworn-in according to their respective state of origin.

The event comes less than a week after President Bola Tinubu released the portfolios for the ministerial nominees, which had former Rivers state, governor Nyesom Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation.

Other ministers include Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

See the full list below:

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji

Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar

Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior, Sa'Idu A. Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)