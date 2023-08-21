Nigeria: Niger Governor Appoints 131 Women As Special Assistants, Coordinators

21 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

While congratulating the appointees, the governor called on them to be dedicated and contribute their quota to the success of his administration.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has appointed 131 women to various political positions.

In a statement released by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor said the appointments were in fulfilment of his promise to appoint more women in his government.

The appointments were for the positions of coordinators and senior special assistants (SSAs). The governor appointed 41 women as coordinators, and 90 assistant SSAs.

He emphasised that the appointments of the women to the positions were based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity, and outstanding records of performance in their previous assignments.

Mr Bago said the appointees were expected to bring their knowledge, skills, and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignment by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.

On 19 July, during a visit by the executive members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) led by the organisation's chairperson, Bola Jibogun in Minna, the governor pledged to appoint a record number of women in his administration.

"There are a lot of women initiatives, we are creating a lot of desks to address affirmative actions and also gender-related issues in this government and we hope the collaboration will meet the yearnings and aspirations of women ", he told the executives of FIDA.

