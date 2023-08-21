Liberia: New EFLA's President Mensah Vows to Strengthen Organization, Calls for Transparent Elections in Liberia

Monrovia — Francis Mensah, the new president of the European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), has pledged to enhance the organization's effectiveness for the betterment of its members and Liberians back home.

Mensah emphasized the need for greater financial support from Liberians residing in Europe. He called upon individuals to contribute through due payments and financial assistance to strengthen EFLA's financial position. This, he asserted, would enable EFLA to advocate effectively for community interests and engage relevant government institutions in Europe and Liberia.

"Under my leadership as President, I want all Liberians residing in Europe to take responsibility and purchase shares in EFLA through dues payments or whatever financial assistance; to ensure that EFLA is financially strengthened to enable us function smoothly, so that we can ably represent your concerns and adequately engage our requisite government institutions in Europe and Liberia," he said.

Founded in 2005 in Antwerp, Belgium, EFLA was established by concerned and patriotic Liberians who fled Liberia due to the devastating civil conflict that resulted in significant loss of life, displacement, and exile. EFLA's mission is to unite Liberians in Europe and preserve Liberian identity and culture, particularly for children born in Europe.

Mensah announced his leadership's objective to raise €10,000 within its first year through collaborative projects with Liberian-European NGOs. He unveiled a 'Project Task Force' and appointed former secretary-general and former chairlady of the Board of Directors of EFLA, Madam Emily Erskine, to oversee these initiatives.

He further disclosed that Under the new leadership, a mediation committee will be established to resolve conflicts within the Liberian community in Norway and expedite the membership process of the Union of Liberian Associations in Norway (ULAN) into EFLA. The committee will also address conflicts in other communities and reinstate inactive national associations.

Mensah stressed EFLA's commitment to holding the Liberian Government accountable for the misuse of public resources and offices. He pledged to engage constructively with the government to promote good governance, rule of law, and accountable practices.

As Liberia prepares for its crucial presidential and legislative elections, Mensah stressed the need for free and fair elections for the preservation of Liberia's hard-earned peace. He declared that EFLA would not tolerate election-related manipulation. In case of such misconduct, EFLA would lead a campaign for sanctions and the suspension of financial assistance from development partners, particularly the European Union and the Swedish Development Agency (SIDA).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mensah extended gratitude to his sister, Mrs. Irene Jennijue Johnson Horace, for her support and guidance. The election of Mensah and his team occurred during EFLA's Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The event encompassed the AGA, general elections for new officers, sports activities, and celebrations for Liberia's 176th Independence Day.

Those elected along with Mensah include Mrs. Mildred Towah Scholte, Vice President and Dr. Liana Ursa, Financial Secretary. They will steer the affairs of the organization for the next two years. The new leadership will spearhead the election of the Secretary General position in line with EFLA's constitution.

Meanwhile, among the notable guests were Liberian Government officials and diaspora citizens, including Emmanuel Wettee, who delivered the keynote speech, Mr. Samura Wolokollie, Deputy Minister for Finance and Development planning served as the installation officer during the swearing-in ceremony and Minister Jeanine Cooper, Minister of Agriculture, served as Chief Launcher of the fundraising campaign for EFLA's projects in Liberia.

Other guests include Representative Thomas Fallah (District #5, Montserrado County), Amb. Youngar Telewoda- Ambassador accredited to Germany and The Nordic Countries, Amb. Isaac Nyenabo, Liberia's Ambassador accredited to BENELUX Countries and the European Union, Mr. Paul Tate of the Liberian Mission in Geneva, Dr. Henry Peabody, a humanitarian, talk show host and EFLA Special Representative to the U.S. and Mr. Eddie Jarwolo, executive director of NAYMOTE, Partners for Democratic Development.