Liberia: Van-Dave Harmon Completes Omani Club Al Wahda

21 August 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C.Walker

Liberian Forward Van — Dave Harmon has signed for Omani top-flight side Al Wahda, after leaving Kosovo Super league side FC Ballkani.

The Liberian forward Harmon according to a release from the club signed a one-year deal to continue his footballing career in that part of the world.

Harmon is expected to play a huge role for the club in the Omini league as he look to get more minutes during his stay in Oman.

The 27-year-old last played for Kosovo Superleague side FC Ballkani where he won two trophies before joining Al Wahda on a free transfer.

The former BYC center-forward has played out of Liberia for the past six years.

Harmon said he is delighted to join a new club and will bring a wealth of experience to the table for his new employer.

My target is to win more and to improve the team's performance and here to fight for my team to win more.

"I just can't wait to get started with my new teammates because all i want is to play football and give good account of myself," Van-Dave said.

The striker explained that he wants to play regular football and contribute to the team's success.

The prolific goal-poacher presence is anticipated to bolster the offensive prowess of the squad.

Van-Dave Gbowea Harmon (born 22 September 1995) is a Liberian footballer who plays as a striker for the Liberian National team.

After playing for Liberian club Barrack Young Controllers as well as Diambars in Senegal, Harmon signed for Latvian side FK Metta, before joining 1. SC Znojmo FK in the Czech second division.

In 2019, he signed for Kosovar club KF Drenica. While playing for them, he got a red card during a 1-1 draw with SC Gjilani after reacting to Franc Veliu's racist remarks.

In 2020, Harmon signed for KF Laçi in the Albanian top flight.

