Liberia Women Forum Pays Bills for Overstayed Baby Mothers At JFK Memorial Hospital

Monrovia — A non-profit organization, Liberia Women Forum (LWF), has settled the hospital bills for over 13 struggling and underprivileged young mothers at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

These women, after giving birth, could not afford to pay their hospital bills, which led to the hospital keeping them until their bills were settled. Many of these women had spent months and weeks at the hospital, unable to return home due to their inability to cover the hospital fees.

One of the women whose bills were paid is Marie Johnson (real name withheld), who had been at the hospital for over six months since giving birth but couldn't leave due to her inability to pay the hospital bills.

With the assistance of the Liberia Women Forum, Marie and her fellow mothers who had also overstayed at the hospital were finally able to return to their respective homes.

Over the weekend, the President of the Liberia Women Forum, Kadi Coleman Porte, accompanied by her husband, Niahson Porte, and other executive members of the organization, visited the JFK maternity ward to settle the bills of these young mothers.

During the payment process, President Kadi Porte mentioned that the funds used to settle the bills of these women came from the organization's limited resources. The Liberia Women Forum is a non-profit group dedicated to helping underprivileged women and girls in Liberia. The group advocates for women's rights and offers support to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, transforming their lives in society.

Paying the hospital fees for new mothers at JFK is just one of the organization's many activities since its formation. The group has been actively recruiting homeless women, including sex workers, and providing them with education opportunities while also assisting underprivileged single mothers by helping them establish businesses in Liberia.

Madam Kadi Porte expressed her dream of seeing every Liberian woman achieve success as she presented the payments to free the women at JFK. She emphasized the importance of sharing with others and called on all Liberians to follow this example.

She encouraged the women whose hospital bills were paid to return home and consider family planning to help control the size of their families.

Kadi Porte stressed the significance of giving back to society, even with limited resources, and expressed her commitment to continuing this good work in the months to come.

The beneficiaries of LWF's gesture expressed immense joy at finally being free. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries at JFK, Memia Farkeh expressed their gratitude towards Mrs. Port and described her contribution as nothing short of miraculous.

According to Farkeh, some of them had spent over two months at JFK with unpaid medical bills, preventing them from reuniting with their families. However, they were now hopeful that, with God's help, they would soon be able to return home.

She added that this event would have a long-lasting impact as they aimed to reunite with their families through the efforts of the Liberia Women's Forum's Chief Executive Officer.