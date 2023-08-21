Liberia: LISCR Makes Sensational Comeback in CAF Champions League

Liberia's champions LISCR FC narrowly settled to a draw away from home against Sierra Leonean champion Bo Rangers FC in the first leg of the Confederation of African Football Champions League preliminary round in Bo City.

The Shipping Boys headed by coach Sam Chebli and his technical team managed to display a brilliant performance against the host Bo Rangers of as the both teams settled to a 1-1 draw with the Liberian Champions coming from a goals down to secured a points away from home.

LISCR Football Club forced Bo Rangers to a 1-1 draw in the CAF Champions League first qualifying round first leg at the Southern Arena in Bo City.

The host took an early lead before Chris Jackson leveled the score for the Shipping Boys.

The clash began with an early goal from Bo Rangers' Mohamed Kabba, propelling his team to a one-goal advantage in the 3rd minute of the match.

However, Rangers lead was short-lived as LISCR's Chris Jackson quickly responded with a well-timed goal, leveling the score and putting his team back in contention.

Bo Rangers could not withstand the pressure, and the Liberian side give a good account of themselves .

Both teams fought to take the lead but couldn't due to a classical display of their defence.

Back from the break both teams had chances to go ahead but didn't put in to use their opportunities as the match ended 1-1.

LISCR will need at least a goalless draw at home to progress to the second round.

The draw against Bo Rangers is the Shipping Boys' first ever draw away from home in CAF Inter-Club Competition. Also, they've never crossed the first round of a CAF Inter-Club Competition.

Speaking to the media after the match Sam Chebli praise his team for such display away from home.

The LISCR coach consider the game as very impressive because Bo Rangers was a very tough opponent.

He event though they have the second leg at home but it will be an open game but is hopeful of getting the needed result in front of their home supporters.

"We will fight to get the needed results at home and with this display today we will qualified over Bo Rangers FC.," Chebli told the media at the end of the match.

The return leg will be on 27th August at the SKD.