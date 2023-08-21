Nigeria: Tinubu Support Team Commends Jagaban Over Prince Shuaib's Appointment As Minister

As minister nominees are sworn in today, Tinubu support Team, Monday commended President Bola Ahmed, over the appointment of Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a statement he sent to Vanguard on behalf of the support team, Hon John Lawal noted that the appointment of Shuaib shows that Tinubu's administration represents an era of renewed hope.

His words: "We particularly appreciate the President and commander in chief Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu for finding Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu, one of the best brains and technocrat and the scion of the late Prince Abubakar Audu of blessed memory worthy of the appointment as the Hon. Minister of steel developments.

"We assure you that this gesture is one which has endeared you to the good people of the state and a testament to the fact that indeed your administration is that which represents an era of renewed hope.

"We are proud as members of the party in the state to attest that he will do well in delivering on the mandate of this administration in moving our steel sector to the next level."