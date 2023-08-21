Nigeria: Tinubu Support Team Commends Jagaban Over Prince Shuaib's Appointment As Minister

21 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

As minister nominees are sworn in today, Tinubu support Team, Monday commended President Bola Ahmed, over the appointment of Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a statement he sent to Vanguard on behalf of the support team, Hon John Lawal noted that the appointment of Shuaib shows that Tinubu's administration represents an era of renewed hope.

His words: "We particularly appreciate the President and commander in chief Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu for finding Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu, one of the best brains and technocrat and the scion of the late Prince Abubakar Audu of blessed memory worthy of the appointment as the Hon. Minister of steel developments.

"We assure you that this gesture is one which has endeared you to the good people of the state and a testament to the fact that indeed your administration is that which represents an era of renewed hope.

"We are proud as members of the party in the state to attest that he will do well in delivering on the mandate of this administration in moving our steel sector to the next level."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.