Nigeria: Attorney General of the Federation and the Task Ahead - Olisa Agbakoba

Human rights activist, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has highlighted the tasks ahead of the newly inaugurated Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

The former President of Nigerian Bar Association, advised the Attorney General of the Federation, in a statement on Monday, to as a matter of urgency, reform the criminal justice system, noting that the 'utter confusion in the duplicated work of our law enforcement agencies in particular EFCC and ICPC is urgently needed'.

He equally suggested the decentralization of the Police Force at local state and Federal levels.

Pointing at the Justice system, Agbakoba noted that it is 'a crying shame that it takes upwards of 15 years to conclude cases from the High court to the Supreme Court.

His words: "There are pressing tasks to be carried out urgently by the new Attorney General of the Federation. Major reforms of the criminal justice system with particular reference to the utter confusion in the duplicated work of our law enforcement agencies in particular EFCC and ICPC is urgently needed. Also there is need to unbundle EFCC and restrict them to investigation only while a new National Prosecution Agency ought to be established.

"Another key reform would be a complete decentralized Police Force at local state and Federal levels. Major revamp of our outdated laws is urgently needed to follow the Rwanda example that modified 1000 laws. Last but not least the AGF must work on Speed of Justice. It's a crying shame it takes upwards of 15 years to conclude cases from the High court to the Supreme Court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Finally but not exhausted is to create sector specific dispute resolution Agencies to free up the utterly cluttered dockets of the regular courts.

"The other very important task before the Attorney General will be the unnecessary and wholly inefficient matter of over centralization of our superior courts. There is no better time than now to hack down the highly centralized Court systems in Nigeria.

"The AGF is invited to consider major constitutional amendments to create a system of Federal and State Courts. State Courts ought to have exclusive Jurisdiction over matters related to them. This is also the case for Federal Courts whose Jurisdiction must be limited to Federal causes. This will free up the Clutter at the Supreme Court and make it the Policy Court it ought to be in the first place.

"We have a Brilliant AGF in Lateef Fagbemi SAN. Am convinced this will be a simple task for him. He is a very good colleague and I have the highest confidence in his abilities."