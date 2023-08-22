Nigeria: Lalong Assumes Office As Labour Minister, Makes Promises

"The government does not take this for granted and Mr President has directed that we move on with negotiations to arrive at amicable resolutions."

The federal government has expressed its willingness to address the new National Minimum Wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidies.

Simon Lalong, the new minister of Labour and Employment, made the pledge during his assumption of office with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Lalong said that this was imperative in order to boost the relationship with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

According to him, the government through the ministry shall work closely with the NLC, TUC and their affiliates towards not only ensuring that all pending industrial disputes are settled amicably.

"But also addressing with strong determination the new minimum wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidies.

"I use this opportunity to specially convey the appreciation of President Bola Tinubu to the organised labour and Nigerian workers in general for exercising tremendous understanding and patience with the current situation.

"The government does not take this for granted and Mr President has directed that we move on with negotiations to arrive at amicable resolutions that will make our workers overcome the current pains," he said.

He said the president had mandated them to handle the very important aspects of Labour and Employment that were critical to national development and prosperity.

Mr Lalong said that the tasks were certainly enormous but achievable, especially with the abundant human resources Nigeria was endowed with.

The minister also said that under his stewardship, the Ministry of Labour and Employment would fulfil its mandate to ensure decent work for all Nigerians.

According to him, this is making sure that Nigerians particularly the youth and women get the opportunity to deploy their energy, creativity, talent and gifts to the development of the nation.

"Our workers must get value for their labour and operate in safe and conducive environment because of the level of unemployment, underemployment, and challenges associated with the work environment.

"We have been mandated by Mr President to ensure that Nigerians get decent employment and are adequately remunerated for their labour both in the public and private sectors.

"We shall not spare any effort to protect the Nigerian worker and guarantee his dignity at all times," he said.

Mr Lalong also said that this administration would therefore escalate the relations with the private sector, development partners, international agencies, and NGOs among others.

He said that this would ensure that unemployment and underemployment were reduced to the barest minimum according to the plan of the President Tinubu administration.

He added that, overall, the ministry shall leverage technology, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, and agriculture among others to open up more employment opportunities for all Nigerians.

"This is in addition to current Safety Net Jobs and new ones that this government will initiate within the coming weeks and months," he said.

He, however, commended President Tinubu for the appointment while pledging to do all within his power to assist the president to fulfil his Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.

Also, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for Labour and Employment commended Mr President for the appointment.

Mrs Onyejeocha urged all to join hands and support President Bola Tinubu's administration in conducting the affairs of the country to ensure development and prosperity.

"Our youths are on the streets and as a ministry, we must take them out of the streets, it is our mandate and we must make that change.

"It is a call to service and we asked God to enable us achieve the purpose," she said.

Juliana Adebambo, the director of Productivity Measurement in the ministry and also the acting Permanent Secretary pledged support to their tenure.

Mrs Adebambo while handing a brief of the ministry's mandates and activities to the ministers, said she was hopeful they would deliver on their mandate.

