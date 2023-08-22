Nigeria: Minister Assumes Office, Pledges Stable Electricity

"This responsibility weighs heavily upon us, and it is with conviction, divine guidance, and the support of President Tinubu, the National Assembly, government agencies and Nigerians that I pledge my commitment to achieve success in the power sector," the minister said.

Nigeria's Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured that the Federal Government will empower Nigerians through stable and accessible electricity.

The minister, who gave the assurance when he assumed office on Monday in Abuja, stressed that every home, industry, school, and business would benefit from the government's efforts.

To achieve the feat, Mr Adelabu said the ministry would leverage the Nigerian Electricity Act 2023 to boost power supply in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Electricity Act 2023 provides a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the operation of a fully privatised, cost and service-reflective tariff.

The act also provides a rule-based competitive electricity market in Nigeria.

According to Mr Adelabu, the ministry will diligently provide optimal solutions for Nigeria's power needs nationwide. He said that the task was not merely a requirement but an expectation from both the president and the Nigerian populace who had endured years of power challenge.

"Key to success will be an unwavering dedication to efficiency and collaboration, " he said.

Mr Adelabu said the ministry would foster robust partnerships between the private and public sectors, working collectively to enhance the nation's economic and social well-being.

"Our focus will extend to aspects of life that truly matter: from households to small businesses, educational institutions to massive industrial productions, and beyond.

"A significant goal is the universal metering of households and addressing the challenges faced by our national power grid.

"We will equally pay critical attention to the options of renewable and alternative energies. The world is indeed going towards this direction, and Nigeria must not be left behind, " he said.

The minister said that the ministry would also leverage the power of technology and the bursting energies of talented youths to achieve its desired objectives. He said that this would be pursued by ensuring robust exploitation of the ministry's ICT apparatus and the emerging technological ideas of young Nigerians to accelerate the envisaged transformation.

"Through this, we are convinced we will deliver services that would match the speed and values that the 21st-century economy demands.

"Through this, we are convinced we will deliver services that would match the speed and values that the 21st-century economy demands.

The minister expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for giving him the exceptional opportunity to serve as the minister of power in his administration.

"Recognising that there are numerous deserving and qualified Nigerians for this role, I am truly humbled that the President has entrusted me with this vital task as we collectively envision the growth and prosperity of our nation, " he said.

(NAN)