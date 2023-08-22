Nigeria: Tinubu to Ministers - Get to Work, Nigerians Won't Tolerate Failure

President Bola Tinubu yesterday mandated the 45 newly inaugurated ministers of the Federal Republic to get to work immediately as Nigerians won't tolerate any excuse for failure.

President Tinubu asked the ministers to prioritise the interests and welfare of the entire nation and its diverse population, above any regional or state-specific considerations.

The president gave the directive while speaking at the inauguration of new members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The president, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, underscored the immense responsibility the ministers now bear in shaping policies that will significantly influence the lives of hundreds of millions of Nigerians.

"You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality. You are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," President Tinubu declared, setting the tone for his directive to the new ministers.

"This is all about the cohesion and work of a great team, and I believe we now have it. It is an honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the Federal Executive Council, and such a high honour comes with tremendous responsibility.

"In this moment of abundant promise and peril in equal measure, all of you that have been sworn in have been called to distinguish yourselves. Nigerians are highly expectant of excellence in service delivery, accountability, and transparency," he said.

The president also reminded the new ministers that they cannot disappoint Nigerians, who expect them to serve with integrity, dignity and competence to actualize the Renewed Hope manifesto of the administration - failing which he will not hesitate to take necessary remedial measures.

"As your country honours you today, you must each work to make yourselves worthy in the eyes of God and our entire nation's people.

"Your highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that our people can once again believe that government can be a positive force for transformation and a vehicle for collective progress of all citizens of this great country," President Tinubu said, while congratulating each of the ministers and welcoming them to "the Administration of Renewed Hope."

He affirmed that the newly appointed ministers were selected based on their track records of excellence in both the public and private sectors, noting their effective representation of the rich diversity present within Nigeria.

Expressing his wishes for the success of the cabinet members in the discharge of their duties, the President invoked a metaphor of a journey, in which he is the driver of a vehicle, along with all Nigerians as passengers.

"In this new assignment, we are in this boat together; even if it is a vehicle, I am the driver. The entire nation sits watchful, as you and I navigate this vehicle. We must hold each other responsible. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians."

Umahi Resumes at Works Ministry

A former governor of Ebonyi State and minister of works, Senator David Umahi, yesterday resumed duty after the inauguration of the federal cabinet by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi received a rousing reception by management staff of the Ministry. The Permanent Secretary, Mr Mahmuda Mamman represented by the director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr Folorunsho Esan-led Management Staff at the ministry headquarters Abuja.

The minister during his address called for professionalism and seriousness to work, advocating for change from the existing style to new innovations and the use of local content.

The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, also resumed duty after his swearing-in as a minister, pledging to ensure transparency in all his dealings.

Speaking at the reception in the ministry, Keyamo said transparency, team spirit and selflessness are what can lead to the actualisation of the mandate given to him by the president for the aviation sector.

He pledged continuity in the work that has been done in the aviation sector and improvement on the modus operandi.

The minister of state, petroleum resources (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri has vowed to raise crude oil production output to meet Nigeria's quota.

This is as his counterpart, minister of state, petroleum (gas) Ekperikpo Ekpo, promised to maximise the use of Nigeria's vast natural gas resources to reduce the cost of transportation.

The two ministers spoke at the inaugural meeting with the heads of ministries, departments and agencies under their purview in Abuja.

Lokpobiri, who pledged to work hard to increase the production of crude oil on a sustainable basis, said he is ready to go to the creeks to attain the desired result in the sector.

The minister, who described himself as a creek boy, stressed that he would not spend much time sitting in the office.

In the same vein, the minister of state, petroleum (gas) Ekpo, said the ministry would work hard to maximise the utilisation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for power infrastructure in order to reduce the cost of transportation.

Ekpo said that owing to the removal of the PMS subsidy, the task of providing alternatives now falls on the ministry.

He noted that Nigeria's proven natural gas reserve places the country as one of the nations with the greatest gas reserve globally.

Ekpoh said that it is certain that using the gas reserves can stimulate the domestic economy. He added that patronising the domestic utilisation of gas will support hundreds of thousands of jobs for the growth of the economy.

In his speech, the permanent secretary, Gabriel Aduda said there is an urgent need to ramp up production.

The minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that the federal government will empower them through 'stable and accessible' power.

The minister, who gave the assurance when he assumed office yesterday in Abuja, stressed that every home, industry, school, and business will benefit from the government's efforts.

To achieve the feat, Adelabu said the ministry will leverage the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023 to boost the power supply in the country.

The Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023 provides a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the operation of a fully privatised, cost and service-reflective tariff, contract.

The Act also provides a rule-based competitive electricity market in Nigeria and repeals the following Acts: Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005.

Revamping Ajaokuta Steel Tops Agenda - Shuaibu Audu

Resuscitating the ailing Ajaokuta Steel Company has again topped the agenda of the federal government, as the minister of steel development, Shuaibu Audu, mentioned it as a priority for his administration.

Audu, after being sworn in yesterday, reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the steel company while unveiling his programmes to journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the focus of his administration includes: setting a roadmap for the development of the steel sector, aggressively pursuing Ajaokuta steel, and enacting required bills to regulate the steel sector, among others.

He said, "Our past leaders recognised the importance of steel development but lacked the political will to achieve its objectives."

In his remarks, minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake, urged the staff members of the ministry to have a result-oriented approach towards achieving the presidential mandate for the sector.

According to him, the oil-producing industry, which has been a significant source of foreign exchange for the government, has continued a downward spiral.

"Knowing that the oil-producing industry is on a downward trend, the following fundamental economic growth trend is solid minerals. And this sector has caused so much international trade warfare."

Oyetola Vows To Boost Economy With Marine Resources

On his part, the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has vowed to ensure the responsible management and utilisation of the country's marine resources to boost the economy.

Addressing the staff of the ministry and journalists after resuming as minister, the former governor of Osun State acknowledged the abundance of marine resources that exist within the coastal region and said there is the need to fully harness them for economic gains.

The minister further stated that part of his vision was to ensure that inland rivers, lakes and waterways are well utilised, both in terms of cargo shipment and passenger transportation.

He called for collaboration and teamwork among all stakeholders and agencies, adding that teamwork would help maximise the benefits of Nigeria's vast coastal resources.

He said: "The global level Blue Economy is estimated at more than 1.5 trillion dollars annually, and I urge stakeholders to seize the opportunity and become a significant player in the industry.

"I strongly believe in the power of collaboration, and dedication to service.

The collaborative effort of a group to achieve a common goal can only be efficient and effective through teamwork."

"This is why I crave your indulgence that we must work as a team to deliver on our mandate. Let us work together to find innovative solutions to the challenges we face, ensuring that our oceans and marine life are safe, reliable, and sustainable.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary, ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, who received the minister, said there are a lot of untapped resources in the marine sector and pledged to support the vision of the new minister.

For the minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, his administration will commit to ensuring effective implementation of policies that would improve health outcomes in the country.

The minister stated this yesterday at his welcome ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

He said, "We need to improve health outcomes and that is very important because there is a gap. When you fly from Addis Ababa to India you see a lot of people going for medical tourism and it is not a thing we in the health sector should rest on our oars and see as normal; we should do something about it - improve our health outcomes."

He, therefore, stressed the need to improve the governance of health both at the states and local governments, including everyone in the implementation of health policies.

We Will Address Minimum Wage, Other Palliatives - Lalong

The minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, has expressed his readiness to address the new National Minimum Wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Lalong made the pledge during his assumption of office along with the minister of state for labour and employment in Abuja.

He said this was imperative in order to boost the relationship with the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and the Trade Union Congress(TUC).

According to him, the government through the ministry shall work closely with the NLC, TUC and their affiliates towards not only ensuring that all pending industrial disputes are settled amicably, but also addressing with strong determination the new minimum wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said that Mr President had mandated them to handle the very important aspects of Labour and Employment that were critical to national development and prosperity.

Also, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, minister of state labour and employment, commended Mr President for the appointment.

Onyejeocha urged all to join hands and support President Bola Tinubu administration in conducting the affairs of the country to ensure development and prosperity.

"Our youths are on the streets, and as a ministry, we must take them out of the streets; it is our mandate and we must make that change. It is a call to service and we asked God to enable us to achieve the purpose," she said.

Mrs Juliana Adebambo, Director, Productivity Measurement in the ministry and also the acting Permanent Secretary pledged support to their tenure.

PDP Gave Me Go-ahead To Serve In APC Govt - Wike

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed any possibility of his likely defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress as being speculated, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) permitted him to accept President Bola Tinubu's ministerial appointment.

Wike, who is the only member of the opposition party in President Tinubu's cabinet, said he was in the FCT to deliver the dividend of democracy and return the territory to its glory days.

The minister, in his maiden media briefing, rolled out a 10-point agenda with a focus on issues of security, city sanitation, preservation of the abuja master plan, infrastructure development, restoration of green areas, removal of shanties, blocking of revenue leakages, ground rents payment, among other deliverables.

Wike, who was responding to questions on the party flags he is likely to fly as Minister of the FCT, said FCT residents should be more worried about burning issues needing urgent intervention and not the party flag he will be flying.

"Why should anyone be bothered about what party flag I will be flying? Okay, bring the PDP flag, I will fly it, bring the Labour Party flag, I will fly it. The FCT is in this state and you think the people are bothered about the party flag I fly?

"I will fly the Nigerian flag and ensure the FCT returns to the dreams of the founding fathers. We will bring FCT back to where it ought to be. So many people have complained that this is not the FCT of the founding fathers. We must tackle the issue of security. FCT should be where people come for holidays," he said.

Wike further explained that when the president told him about the appointment, he wrote to the PDP national chairman, the south-south zonal chairman, and the state chairman to notify them of the appointment and they all wrote back giving their approval

The minister also warned all residents that had developed illegal structures to correct their wrong by demolishing the structure, as it is not going to be business as usual.

"Those distorting Abuja Master Plan, if you build where you are not supposed to, the building will go down. If you build on a green area, sorry, it will go down. For those who were allocated land and refused to develop them, we will revoke such lands and re-allocate them to those who are ready to develop them.

"Those who do not pay ground rent, we will not notify them to do so, but I will not be tired of signing revocation notices. Uncompleted buildings that have become a haven for criminals will be reclaimed by the government and put to good use," he said.

Wike also said that efforts would be made to strengthen waste management and restore all traffic lights to keep the city clean and that motorcycle and tricycle operators would be banned from the city, and that open grazing within the capital city will be stopped.

"We will consult with stakeholders, the natives, and herdsmen to address some of these problems, including open grazing. We will provide alternatives to reduce the suffering of the people, particularly those without private vehicles.

"We will bring back mass transit to improve access to public transportation, and therefore, the person in charge of transportation must keep his record clean," he said.

Wike also promised to consider the natives in political appointments to carry everyone along.