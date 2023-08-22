Nigeria: Super Falcons Ranked 10th Best Team At 2023 Women's World Cup

Football governing body, FIFA has ranked Nigeria's senior female football team, Super Falcons the 10th best team of the just concluded 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons had an impressive performance at the World Cup, playing four games. They started with a goalless draw against Canada, then surprised Australia with a 3-2 victory. Another goalless draw followed against the Republic of Ireland.

In the round of 16, they proved to be a tough opponent for the Lionesses, holding them to a goalless draw after 120 minutes of play. Unfortunately, they lost in a penalty shootout.

The top 10 teams in the tournament include Spain, England, Sweden, Australia, Japan, France, the Netherlands, Colombia, USA, and the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Super Falcons are the highest-ranked team from Africa in the competition. Morocco are ranked 12th, reigning African champion South Africa are 16th, and Zambia are 25th.

Teams at the tournament are ranked based on their performance. The ranking considers how teams were eliminated at the same stage.

The Super Falcons secured the tenth position in the rankings as a result of their outstanding performance and the specific circumstances surrounding their elimination, which is a shared experience among other clubs.

The 2023 Women's World Cup tournament came to an end on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Spain recorded a 1-0 victory against the Lionesses of England in the final to lift their first title.

It was a history-making moment for Spain, as they became the second country to win the Men's and Women's World Cups.