Nigeria: BBNaija All Stars - KiddWaya's Lover Unfollows Him for Kissing Mercy Eke

Laura, girlfriend of the evicted BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, has unfollowed the reality TV star on Instagram after he admitted kissing a female housemate in the House, Mercy Eke.

Kiddwaya revealed this during Sunday night live eviction show during a chat with the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, prior to leaving the House.

The controversial kiss, which occurred discreetly and eluded the watchful eye of Biggie's cameras, stirred significant reactions online.

The issue was revisited during the Sunday night's eviction show with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who directed a question at Mercy Eke as regards her escapades with Kiddwaya.

Responding, Mercy vehemently denied kissing Kiddwaya. In a contrasting turn, when Ebuka posed the same question to Kiddwaya, he unhesitatingly confirmed that they shared a kiss.

Shortly after this candid admission on live television, a noteworthy development emerged. Kiddwaya's girlfriend, Laura, unfollowed him on Instagram, indicating a fallout between her and Kiddwaya.

A survey on her Instagram page showed that she was no longer following Kiddwaya.