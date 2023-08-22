Nigeria: Full List - Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid Lead Maiden Trace Awards Nominations

Afrobeats superstars Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are among the notable music stars nominated for the 2023 Trace Awards.

On Monday, music media company Trace revealed the nominees for the inaugural Trace Awards set to take place at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, on 21 October 2023.

The live event and global TV spectacular will celebrate the creativity, talent and influence of African and Afro-inspired music and culture, and is set to be broadcast live to some 500 million people in 190 countries.

Among those vying for the awards are artistes, music producers, DJs, writers, composers, directors, and record labels.

Leading the nominees are West African artists, particularly Nigerian musicians, who dominate the Afrobeats scene with more than 40 nominations in total - including multiple nomination categories for Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, WizKid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Fireboy DML and Rema.

Davido and Burna Boy bagged four nominations each in categories such as 'Best Male', 'Song of the Year', 'Best Live', 'Best Collaboration', 'Best Artist', and 'Album of the Year'.

The music stars were followed by Asake, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Yemi Alade, and Fireboy DML, who grabbed three nominations each, while Rema and Kizz Daniel earned two nods each.

Other notable Nigerians on the list include Odumodublvck, Oxlade, The Compozers, Moses Bliss, DJ Spinall, Olamide, BNXN, Show Dem Camp, and Nissi.

Speaking about the awards, Trace chairman and co-founder Olivier Laouchez said: "The Trace Awards' nominations salute achievement and excellence from more than 150 performers, producers, DJs, writers, composers, directors, established artists and rising stars, and their management and labels. We congratulate all the nominees, most of whom will attend and perform in Kigali on 21 October. It will be an unmissable experience for lovers of African and Afro-inspired music."

Competing in 22 award categories are platinum-selling artists from more than 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and Europe. The winners' trophy was designed by acclaimed Congolese sculptor and designer Dora Prevost.

Apart from musicians on the continent, the diverse music of the African diasporas is represented by acclaimed nominees from France, Brazil, the UK, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean, including Stormzy (UK), Aya Nakamura (France), Leo Santana (Brazil) and Shenseea (Jamaica), among others.

See the full nomination list below:

Best Male

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

K.O (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Female

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Nadia Mukami (Kenya)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Song of the Year

"BKBN" - Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

"People" - Libianca (Cameroon)

"Suavemente" - Soolking (France)

"Encre" - Emma'a (Gabon)

"Sugarcane" - Camidoh (Ghana)

"Last Last" - Burna Boy (Nigeria)

"Rush" - Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

"Calm Down" - Rema (Nigeria)

"Peru" - Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

"Sete" - K.O (South Africa)

"Cough" - Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

"MORTEL 06" - Innoss'B (Ivory Coast)

Best Music Video

"2 Sugar" - Wizkid (Nigeria) feat. Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

"Baddie" - Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

"Kpaflotage" - Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

"Loaded" - Tiwa Savage(Nigeria) & Asake (Nigeria)

"Ronda" - Blxckie (South Africa)

"Tombolo" - Kalash (Martinique)

Yatapita" - Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Newcomer

Azawi (Uganda)

Krys M (Cameroon)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Nissi (Nigeria)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best Collaboration

"Many Ways" - BNXN (Nigeria) with Wizkid (Nigeria)

"Mine" - Show Dem Camp (Nigeria) with Oxlade (Nigeria)

"Peru" - Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

"Second Sermon" - Black Sherif (Ghana) with Burna Boy (Nigeria)

"Sete" - K.O (South Africa) with Young Stunna (South Africa), Blxckie (South Africa)

"Stamina" - Tiwa Savage with Ayra Starr (Nigeria) & Young Jonn (Nigeria)

"Trumpet" - Olamide (Nigeria) with Ckay (Nigeria)

"Unavailable" - Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best DJ

Danni Gato (Cape Verde)

DJ BDK (Ivory Coast)

DJ Illans (France)

DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

Michael Brun (Haiti)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best Producer

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Juls (Ghana)

Kabza de Small (South Africa)

Kel-P (Nigeria)

Tamsir (Ivory Coast)

Best Gospel Artist

Benjamin Dube (South Africa)

Janet Otieno (Kenya)

KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Levixone (Uganda)

Moses Bliss (Nigeria)

Best Live

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Musa Keys (South Africa)

The Compozers (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Dancer

Robot Boii (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Uganda Ghetto Kids (Uganda)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Best Artist Africa - Anglohone

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Best Artist Africa - Francophone

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Emma'a (Gabon)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

KO-C (Cameroon)

Locko (Cameroon)

Serge Beynaud (Ivory Coast)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Artist Africa - Lusophone

Gerilson Insrael (Angola)

Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Perola (Angola)

Plutonio (Mozambique)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Artist - Rwanda

Ariel Wayz (Rwanda)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Bwiza (Rwanda)

Chriss Eazy (Rwanda)

Kenny Sol (Rwanda)

Best Artist - France & Belgium

Aya Nakamura (France)

Booba (France)

Nihno (France)

Ronisia (France)

Soolking (France)

Tayc (France)

Best Artist - UK

Central Cee (UK)

Headie One (UK)

Ms Banks (UK)

Raye (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Artist - The Caribbean

Admiral T (Guadeloupe)

Bamby (French Guiana)

Kalash (Martinique)

Maureen (Martinique)

Popcaan (Jamaica)

Princess Lover (Martinique)

Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Best Artist - Indian Ocean

Donovan BTS (Mauritius)

GaEi (Madagascar)

Goulam (Comoros)

Mikl (Reunion)

Sega el (Reunion)

Terell Elymoor (Mayotte)

Best Artist - Brazil

Djonga (Brazil)

Iza (Brazil)

Leo Santana (Brazil)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Luedji Luna (Brazil)

Best Artist - North Africa

Amira Zouhair (Morocco)

Artmasta (Tunisia)

Dystinct (Morocco)

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

Kader Japonais (Algeria)

Raja Meziane (Algeria)

Album of the Year

"DNK"- Aya Nakamura (France)

"Love Damini" - Burna Boy (Nigeria)

"Maverick" - Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

"More Love, Less Ego" - Wizkid (Nigeria)

"Timeless" - Davido (Nigeria)

"Work of Art" - Asake (Nigeria)