Nigeria: Peace, Security Will Improve Under My Watch - Niger Delta Minister

21 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The newly sworn-in Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, has assumed office.

In a statement released on Monday night, Chineney Obi, Chief Information Officer of the ministry quoted Momoh, who was initially assigned to the ministry of youth, as assuring that under his leadership, work would be done actively to improve peace and security in the Niger Delta region.

This effort, according to him, is aimed at effectively executing President Bola Tinubu's initiatives and policies to ultimately enhance the quality of life for the people of the region.

The minister said this during his welcome ceremony at the ministry in Abuja, after he was sworn in by Tinubu.

"I want to guarantee our collaborative effort with relevant stakeholders and government bodies to realize Mr. President's vision, particularly the East-West road project, which holds crucial significance in the region's development," he said.

Dr. Shuiab Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry pledged unwavering loyalty and dedication among the staff to execute the Ministry's mandate, aligning with the administration's strategies for the Niger Delta region.

