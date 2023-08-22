Nigeria: I Went to Big Brother Naija Audition 5 Times - Hilda Baci

Celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, a.k.a Hilda Baci, has revealed that she went for Big Brother Naija reality TV show audition five times without success.

She said she planned to go on the reality TV show and become famous before staging her record-making cooking challenge.

The Guinness World Record (GWR) holder disclosed this while appearing on Cool FM Nigeria's programme, 'The Big Friday Show', hosted by reality TV star, Tacha.

She said, "I actually tried to get on Big Brother [Naija] for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times.

"The plan for the cook-a-thorn was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thorn."

LEADERSHIP reports that Guinness World Records certified Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.