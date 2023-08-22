Nigeria: I Went to Big Brother Naija Audition 5 Times - Hilda Baci

22 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, a.k.a Hilda Baci, has revealed that she went for Big Brother Naija reality TV show audition five times without success.

She said she planned to go on the reality TV show and become famous before staging her record-making cooking challenge.

The Guinness World Record (GWR) holder disclosed this while appearing on Cool FM Nigeria's programme, 'The Big Friday Show', hosted by reality TV star, Tacha.

She said, "I actually tried to get on Big Brother [Naija] for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times.

"The plan for the cook-a-thorn was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thorn."

LEADERSHIP reports that Guinness World Records certified Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.