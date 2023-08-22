Nigeria: Labour to Govt - Workers, Nigerians Suffering

22 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Organised Labour, under the aegis of the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to come up with policies to cushion the removal of subsidy on petrol, saying Nigerians, especially workers are suffering.

The union urged the Federal Government to create local policies that would improve the economy and lives of citizens.

President of NUCFRLANMPE, Mr Babatunde Olatunji, who spoke at the opening ceremony of its 31st annual industrial relations seminar with the theme 'Social Dialogue as a Vehicle for Promoting Decent Work and Industrial Harmony', lamented that the removal of fuel subsidy had impacted on the citizens, especially workers.

Olatunji said: "We plead with the government to hasten up and come out with policies to lessen the suffering Nigerians, especially workers are going through because of the removal of subsidy on Petrol. Nigerians are suffering.

"It is time to revive the local refineries, build infrastructure such as road networks and electricity supply as well as develop the iron and steel sector which is key to economic growth.

"Insecurity should be tackled, multiple taxation, rent and charges should be regulated to allow manufacturing companies survive and promote Gross Domestic Products in Nigeria."

Olatunji noted that economic issues in the nation were affecting industrial relations saying "One of the effects is job losses arising from factory closure and redundancy. Some managements have devised strange practices such as outsourcing and contract staffing which are odd to normal employment practices."

