Liberia: Revitalizing Liberia - President George Weah's Resolute Drive for Progress in His Second Presidential Term Bid Amidst Longstanding Challenges

In a nation grappling with deeply rooted issues, it is crucial to discern the origins of challenges that beset Liberia after 176 years as an independent nation. The assertion that President George Manneh Weah has not done enough and must shoulder the blame for the country's longstanding difficulties, after his first term, is a political sentiment that warrants closer examination. Resonating from the words of Hon. Abraham Darius Dillon, Senator of Montserrado County and a pivotal figure in the opposition community, emerges a revealing statement:

Let's take a step back to firstly reflect on our nation's recent journey - commemorating of two decades of peace and tranquility. On August 18, 2023, Liberia stood as a testament of triumph over a tumultuous past, twenty years after the 'Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement' was inked, drawing the curtains on a harrowing chapter marred by 14 years of civil turmoil. Indeed Hon. Darius Dillion was right, because he, unlike other critics, is cognizant of the fact that those periods of unrest left Liberia grappling with dire challenges, including an impoverished populace, crumbling infrastructure, systemic corruption, and a fractured social fabric. Even more that Weah's presidency marked a significant milestone, representing the first democratic power transition since 1944 - succeeding his predecessors, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joseph Nyuma Boakai. The latter, now the opposition's presidential candidate from the Unity Party, concluded two successive terms spanning twelve years, serving as Vice President.

In writing Liberia's history over the past two decades, is the legacy of George Manneh Weah, the enigmatic figure whose contributions to Liberia's peace and prosperity have been both lauded and scrutinized. The former football icon's transition from sports to statesmanship was not merely a personal evolution; it was a beacon of hope that rekindled Liberia's aspirations. From orchestrating disarmament among warring factions, employing the unifying power of sports and media to mend the nation's divisions; Weah's trajectory from opposition leader to President underscored his determination to manifest change.

When critics questioned his education and capability to lead over a decade ago, Weah defied the skepticism with unwavering resolve. Over a span of twelve years as an opposition figure, he demonstrated tenacity by completing his secondary education, obtaining a Bachelor's and a Master's degree, and eventually assuming the role of a senator. His ascent to the presidency in the 2017 National Elections was a testament to his transformative journey and his appeal to Liberia's youthful populace. During his six-year tenure, President Weah has fostered a new generation of leaders, thrusting the youth into the forefront of national rebuilding. While navigating a hesitant economic recovery and navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Weah has displayed steadfastness in his commitment to progress. Notable achievements encompass microeconomic stability, infrastructural rejuvenation, and the cultivation of a collaborative framework for Liberia's economic resurgence.

In assessing Liberia's challenges, it is imperative to recognize that they transcend any single administration. The root of Liberia's difficulties can be traced back to the very foundation of the nation itself. A culture of impunity has pervaded the country since its inception, perpetuating corruption, mismanagement, and lawlessness. The culture of impunity, persisting for over 170 years, has failed to hold those accountable for war crimes and economic injustices committed in Liberia. President Weah's tenure represents a paradigm shift towards a rejuvenated Liberia, propelled by a fresh cadre of leaders and a departure from the era of entrenched politicians, and oligarchs. The time is now, and is ripe to afford President George Weah the opportunity to continue his transformative mission, counting the landmark development initiatives such as the Monrovia - RIA Highway, other expansive infrastructure development, enhanced educational and healthcare facilities, and a heightened focus on an economy empowering Liberia's young population. To this end, Liberia's journey towards progress is one that requires a comprehensive understanding of its failed past and a nuanced perspective on its challenges. While President George Weah cannot bear sole responsibility for the age-old problems that plague Liberia, his efforts to galvanize change, empower the youth, and reshape the nation's infrastructure trajectory are undeniable. The legacy of George Weah is intrinsically intertwined with Liberia's enduring pursuit of a brighter future, and as a nation, it is imperative that we extend him the chance to bring his transformative vision to fruition for the next six years

About the Author:

B. Garmondyu Zogar is an accomplished expert in infrastructure development and the built environment, as well as a distinguished Liberian scholar. With an extensive background of over 15 years, he has engaged in policy formulation, architectural design, and project management. Notably, he has overseen the successful completion of more than 250 construction projects aimed at enhancing access to healthcare, education, and housing. You can connect with him via email at [email protected]