Liberia: Ministry of Education Designates Rights Activist Wantoe Teah Wantoe As Liberia's 176th Flag Day Orator

Monrovia — As Liberia prepares to commemorate its 176th Flag Day nationwide, the Ministry of Education has designated Wantoe Teah Wantoe, a women's and children's rights advocate, as this year's National Orator for the Flag Day program.

The 176th Flag Day celebration is scheduled to take place at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion, with the theme "The Lonestar: A Symbol of Unity and Nationalism."

The National Orator for the 176th Flag Day Celebration is currently pursuing a Master's in Public Policy at the University of Oxford, Pembroke College, with a focus on the Blavatnik School of Government.

In addition to his academic pursuits, the Orator has emerged as a prominent champion for the rights of women and children, earning recognition as one of Liberia and Africa's foremost advocates for global sustainability and youth development.

With a profound commitment to social causes, this year's National Orator possesses exceptional listening and communication skills, enabling him to effectively influence and mobilize young people, communities, and decision-makers alike.

Presently, he serves as a Steering Member on the United Nations Department of Global Communication Youth Steering Committee and the AFS Youth Assembly Advisory Council.

Furthermore, the Orator boasts extensive experience in non-profit management, youth development, and government relations, supported by a solid educational background in public policy and sociology.

The Ministry's decision to select Wantoe as the National Orator for the 176th Flag Day is driven by his impressive portfolio, remarkable achievements, and significant impact on youth-focused programs.

The Government, through the Ministry of Education, encourages all Liberians to demonstrate a symbol of national unity as we celebrate Liberia's 176th Flag Day, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections.