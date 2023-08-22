Liberia: U.S. Department of State Hints Liberia On the Termination of Accreditation of Some Liberian Foreign Mission Workers in the United States

Washington, D.C. — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Liberia may be forced to recall some of its diplomatic mission staff due to a critical stance taken by the United States Department of State invoking its accreditation policy.

In a diplomatic communication, dated August 2, 2021, and referenced as No. 21-1262, the Department of State emphasized the key tenets of its accreditation policy. This policy chiefly regulates the duration of accreditation acceptance for specific members of bilateral foreign missions serving in embassies, consulates, and other foreign government offices throughout the United States.

The Embassy of Liberia was formally apprised of this policy, with a crucial distinction made clear: the policy does not extend to Chiefs of Mission, Deputy Chiefs of Mission, Charge d'Affaires, or individuals in A-2 nonimmigrant status who have been previously recognized by the Department as "permanently resident in" the United States, as dictated by the Vienna Conventions.

Central to this communication is a comprehensive list provided to the Embassy, meticulously delineating those mission members whose accreditation has either been terminated or will cease to be acknowledged beyond the year 2023. Moreover, a series of email notifications have been dispatched, providing a 45-day reminder to those individuals whose accreditation status teeters on the precipice.

The following is a compilation of bilateral foreign mission members who will reach the end of their accreditation by the conclusion of 2023:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PID: 50027660

Name: JOSIAH K. DOMAH

Assigned To: Embassy

Duty End Date: 11/13/2023

PID: 40176878

Name: KIM DEKONTEE GREENE KOFA

Assigned To: Consulate (New York, NY)

Duty End Date: 11/7/2023

PID: 50044424

Name: HELLEN SIAH SAYAN MOMOH

Assigned To: Embassy

Duty End Date: 8/28/2023

PID: 50024790

Name: WALLACE WAH TODY MUNA

Assigned To: Embassy

Duty End Date: 8/2/2023

PID: 40292754

Name: NYANDA FINDA DAVIS

Assigned To: Embassy

Duty End Date: 8/2/2023

PID: 40175928

Name: KATHLEEN M. K. DEMMAH

Assigned To: Embassy

Duty End Date: 8/2/2023