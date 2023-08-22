Liberia: Gbarpolu Zoe Denounces Female Genital Cutting - Says It's Causing Health Issues for Girls

Gbarpolu — A prominent female Zoe, the Head of FGM Practitioners in Gbarpolu County, known as Ma Miatta (not her real name), has decided to step away from her role in Sande activities in the county. She made this decision because she has come to realize that her involvement in female circumcision has led to numerous health issues among young women, for which she feels responsible.

"I am tired of this Sande bush business because our children are suffering from infections, and some of them are even losing their lives. I feel guilty for all the harm I've seen happening to these girls. So, why should I continue doing it? I will instead advise other Zoes that education is more valuable than anything else. We should not prioritize Sande activities over education," she stated.

Sitting in her kitchen in Gbarpolu, Ma Miatta promised to collaborate with ActionAid Liberia and its partners to encourage other Zoes she has trained and Zoes from different towns and villages to discontinue the practice of FGM. She stressed that after many years, they have seen no positive results from FGM, so it's time for them to let go. She lamented that any business should yield a profit, but FGM practices have only resulted in harm and suffering, so there's no reason to continue.

It's worth noting that last year, the Liberian government and the Traditional Council of Liberia placed a three-year moratorium on FGM. This led to Liberia's permanent ban on the practice on February 6, 2023, with Montserrado taking the lead. The declaration was made during the commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance Against FGM in Sonkay Town, Todee District, by Chief Zanzan Karwor, Chairperson of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia (NACCEL). This was followed by the government's recent closure of bush schools in Grand Cape Mount County.

Ma Miatta, who served as a lead Zoe for three years, confessed that more than five girls whom she subjected to FGM later complained about contracting infections. However, she was unaware that these infections were the consequences of the mutilation until she, along with other practitioners and local leaders, attended a recent Participatory Vulnerability Analysis (PVA) session presented by Domafeign, an implementing partner of ActionAid Liberia. This session focused on a Sida-funded project called "Just and Equal Communities," which aims to ensure that women, young people, and marginalized groups have access to comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) services. Upon learning about the consequences of FGM during the PVA session, Ma Miatta vowed never to initiate any more girls into the Sande Bush, realizing that there were only negative health outcomes associated with it.

"It is better to leave this Sande bush business because there is no benefit inside. When something happens to anybody, there is no consideration, and they will press you to pay a fine. My children are in Monrovia going to school; I can't think about having them join because I see what the children are going through here," she explained.

When asked about the differences between her time in the Sande Bush and the experiences of girls today, she noted that the Sande Bush was originally established to teach young women respect, self-care, and household management. However, she observed that the Sande Bush no longer has the capacity to instill discipline in today's girls. According to her, these girls even disrespect the Zoes by speaking English, engaging in normal conversations, including discussions about sexual relationships. Such behaviors were considered unethical during her time in the Sande Bush, and she believes that it no longer serves a meaningful purpose in modern society.

"In our days in the Sande Bush, they taught us how to sing and dance, how to respect our elders, how to take care of our husbands, and how to take care of our bodies. But today, some of the girls who attended the Sande Bush cannot take care of their bodies. They can openly discuss intimate matters without shame. Therefore, there is no need for girls to go to the Sande Bush again. When you come from the Sande Bush, let people see the difference and know that you truly came from there. Girls should not be the first to disrespect men because women who come from the Sande Bush are not supposed to treat men this way," said Zoe Ma Miatta.

Regarding the meager wages they receive from the Sande Bush, she explained that the initiation fee in her constituency is L$250.00, along with two lappas and a chicken if the girl is not a virgin. For younger, virgin children aged 4-12, they bring a lappa, a chicken, and L$250.00. The same amount is paid for their graduation, including five yards of white cloth. However, when it comes to dividing the fees collected from the Sande Bush, Ma Miatta pointed out that they have to share the money with men, government officials, head Zoes, and assistant Zoes. Consequently, after serving everyone, there is hardly anything left for the practitioners to sustain themselves. This compels them to continue practicing FGM to collect fees.

"The men argue that it is tradition for us to give them a share of our money because if they don't support us, we won't be able to do it. Even when we collect fines and it accumulates to a substantial amount, we have to give the men their share. Sometimes, the men also give us something when they receive their portion," she added.

Gloria D. Yancy, the Project Coordinator of ActionAid Liberia, expressed her enthusiasm about Ma Miatta's decision to denounce the practice of FGM. She highlighted that ActionAid Liberia and its partners, including Domafeign, have been working on various projects, including those related to women and young people accessing comprehensive Sexual Reproductive Health rights, which also covers FGM.

"I am delighted to see that one of the chief Zoes we collaborate with on the Just and Equal Communities Project has taken a stand against FGM. She acknowledges the harm caused by FGM practices and feels guilty, given her role as a traditional midwife. Many women have come to her with various health issues, which she now understands are related to FGM practices," she remarked.

Madam Yancy added that Ma Miatta is determined never to return to FGM practices and is actively encouraging other practitioners, including those she has trained over the years, to abandon their roles in FGM. The goal is to promote healthy lives and dignity for women and girls across Liberia. She emphasized that their organization is working in Grand Gedeh, Bong, Gbarpolu, and Montserrado Counties to eliminate harmful traditional practices, including FGM. Furthermore, they hope that practitioners (Zoes) in other counties will follow the example set by their colleague.

Ms. Yancy pointed out that when addressing FGM, it's crucial to recognize that it's not solely a women's issue. Men also play a significant role in promoting and deciding when FGM takes place. Therefore, the fight against FGM must be a collective effort. She urged the government to treat this issue with the same importance as other health matters, stressing that it's not just an initiative of ActionAid, UN Women, or women's groups and organizations; it's a battle that requires collective action to end FGM in Liberia.

In conclusion, Ma Miatta is encouraging her peers to abandon Sande activities, hoping that other Zoes and traditional leaders will recognize the need to discontinue bush school activities due to the changing values and behaviors of today's children.