Liberia: CPP Cummings Rubbishes Ruling CDC's Frist-Round Victory Mantra

Monrovia — Alexander Benedict Cummings, standard bearer of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has denounced the ruling party's mantra of an imminent one-round victory.

Unveiling his campaign team over the weekend at the CPP headquarters in Monrovia, Mr. Cummings dismissed the notion as "complete nonsense."

"I know the President and CDC are talking about a first-round victory, that is nonsense. That will not happen because they have failed the Liberian people. So, nobody, no Liberians, nor any of our international partners should believe that nonsense first round victory for President Weah. In fact, the only person who has the ability of winning the first round is Alexander Cummings," he said.

In Liberia, while a legislative seat can be secured with a simple majority, a presidential candidate must obtain 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast to win. Observers are skeptical about the possibility of a one-round victory for any candidate due to the substantial number of presidential contenders--20 in total.

However, the CDC continues to champion the prospect of a one-round victory for incumbent President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, citing the "many development initiatives" their government has undertaken. On giant size campaign billboards across the country, the CDC wrote: "One round victory is sure."

But Mr. Cummings disagreed and said President Weah and the CDC have let down the Liberian people, thereby making a one-round victory unattainable. He argued that the only contender with the potential for a first-round victory is himself, Alexander Cummings.

Cummings pointed out that during the 2017 presidential election, when President Weah was at the height of his popularity, he secured only 38 percent of the votes in the first round. Considering President Weah's "underwhelming" performance over the past six years, Cummings contended that an outright victory in the October polls is unlikely.

'Way to a brighter future'

Meanwhile, Mr. Cummings has named former Liberian Ambassador to the United Nations Lewis G. Brown as his national campaign Chairman ahead of the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Other key appointments include Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh, former Foreign Minister, as the national advisor; Cllr. Alloysius Toe, Deputy for Legal Affairs; Isaac Vah Tupah, Jr., Deputy for Policy; Cllr. George Gyude Wisner, Deputy for Mobilization and Chairman for Montserrado County; Rev. Josiah Kennedy, Deputy for Logistics; Brisco Toe, Deputy for Auxiliaries; former ANC Chairman Lafayette Gould, Campaign Coordinator and spokesperson, and former Senator Henry Yallah, Chairman of Bong County, among others.

Addressing his supporters at the CPP headquarters in Monrovia, Cummings said that Liberians face a clear choice between the past, the present, and a promising future. He urged Liberians to opt for a brighter and better future by electing him, alongside his vice standard bearer, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine. Expressing confidence in the voters' judgment, he stated that he believes Liberians will make the right decision.

"The choice is very clear. Liberians can choose from the past Liberians can choose the present or they can choose a bright and better future. The best and better future of Liberia is Alexander Cummins and Charlyn Brumskine. And I am very confident that Liberians can make the right decision," said amid a thunderous applause from his ardent supporters, who despite the heavy downpour of rain, trooped in their numbers to hear him speak.

Holding Weah responsible

Last week Liberia celebrated 20 years since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Accra, Ghana that ended its devastating civil war. Mr. Cummings said the occasion is a milestone for Liberia, and on behalf of the CPP, pledged his commitment to a peaceful electoral process. However, he said while it is incumbent on every Liberian to contribute to the consolidation of Liberia's hard-earned peace, the greater responsibility lies with President George Weah.

He said: "I want to remind the Liberian people, I want to remind President Weah that it is his responsibility as President of this country to maintain the peace in Liberia. It is his responsibility as President to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. It is his constitutional responsibility to keep our country strong."

'Nothing to show'

Also speaking following his appointment, Ambassador Brown thanked Cummings for the trust placed in him and vowed to lead the campaign to victory. In a dig at the CDC, Amb. Brown criticized President Weah and the party for flooding the streets and light poles with campaign posters, interpreting it as a sign of failure. He argued that if President Weah had performed well, there would be no need to blanket the streets with his image.

"After six years, if Mr. Weah had to put his picture on every light pole to show how he failed, then he really failed," Ambassador Brown stated. He added that a president who has genuinely served the people and achieved success would not need such tactics to convince the electorates.