Nigeria: FIFA Women's World Cup - Super Falcons Ranked Ahead of Germany, Brazil, 20 Others

The Super Falcons, flying the flag for Nigeria, achieved an astonishing feat by securing the 10th spot on this prestigious list.

Nigeria's Super Falcons made a strong impression at the just concluded 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, finishing the group stage unbeaten and exiting the global showpiece via penalty shootouts against eventual finalists England.

Following their superb performance, the Super Falcons have deservedly placed among the top 10 teams in the recently released FIFA Women's World Cup rankings.

The 2023 Women's World Cup tournament ended on Sunday, 20 August, where Spain pipped the Lionesses of England (1-0) in the final, securing their first-ever title.

Spain's triumph in the Women's World Cup marked a historic milestone, as they became the second nation to succeed in both the Men's and Women's World Cups.

After the tournament, FIFA meticulously ranked the participating teams based on their performance.

However, there's a twist in this ranking method.

Teams that were eliminated at the same stage of the competition are evaluated based on the circumstances of their elimination.

This achievement stands out prominently, as the Super Falcons not only outperformed numerous other teams but also secured a higher ranking than football giants Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and Italy.

They also proudly stand ahead of fellow African participants, making them the highest-ranked team from the continent.

The journey for the Super Falcons in the World Cup was a commendable one, in the famed 'group of death'.

Their campaign started with a goalless draw against the formidable Canadian team, the Olympic Champions.

Undoubtedly one of the tournament's highlights was their thrilling 3-2 victory against tournament co-hosts Australia in their second match.

Another goalless draw followed against the Republic of Ireland, however.

The Super Falcons' resilience and tenacity shone through in the round of 16, where they proved to be a formidable opponent for the Lionesses on their path to the final.

Holding the reigning European champions to a goalless stalemate after 120 minutes of intense football, they eventually fell in the penalty shootout.

Although both the Super Falcons and the USA faced exits in the round of 16, the Nigerian team secured their elevated ranking due to their goal difference and their performance in the penalty shootout against England.

The top 10 teams in the Women's World Cup rankings showcase Spain at the pinnacle, followed by England, Sweden, Australia, Japan, and France.

Others are the Netherlands, Colombia, the USA, and a remarkable inclusion of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, cementing their place among the global football elite sides.